Woman, 89, is stabbed to death as police arrest man in his 30s and launch full investigation

 3 days ago

Police launched a murder investigation last night after an 89-year-old woman was found stabbed in her home in Croydon.

The victim, who has not yet been formally identified, was found at her home in Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath.

The London Ambulance Service alerted police after finding the woman inside the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YI6JY_0gIPvvOm00
Police learned a murder investigation after the body of an 89-year-old woman was found inside a property on Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath. A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Scotland Yard said the woman was declared dead at the scene last night.

They said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.

According to the Met: 'The woman’s family have been informed, and they will be supported by specialist officers. Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

'A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at another address in Croydon a short time later. He has been taken into police custody.

'Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances. At this stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the death. The woman and the arrested man are believed to be have been known to each other.'

Officers are appealing for anyone who has information into the stabbing. They are asked to call 101 citing the reference 7790/31jun.

