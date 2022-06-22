Airplane catches fire at Miami International Airport after landing gear "collapsed"

A Florida judge approves a $1 billion settlement for the victims of the Surfside condo collapse a day before the U.S. marks one year since the tragedy. CBS Miami reporter Nicole Lauren joins CBS News Mornings with the latest.
A somber gathering was held in Surfside, Florida, to mark the one-year anniversary of the 12-story condominium collapse which killing 98 people. First Lady Jill Biden attended the memorial, thanking first responders who spent weeks searching for victims and survivors.
It's been one year since the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, which killed 98 people. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joined Errol Barnett from Surfside, where the community is remembering the victims.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Jonah Handler’s miraculous rescue from one of the deadliest building collapses in U.S. history might seem to have an obvious parallel, given his name. The teenage boy fell from the 10th floor of the beachfront condo tower that collapsed a year ago in Surfside,...
The Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe. v Wade decision in a seismic shift for abortion rights. Also, Surfside marked the one-year anniversary of the Champlain Towers South collapse. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Comments / 0