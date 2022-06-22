There’s a Big Patriotic Fireworks Show in Whitesville, Kentucky This Week

If you were to create the Mount Rushmore of desserts, you would have to include cobbler, right? It just seems to me that cobbler is a super popular dessert, at least here in the midwest. Maybe that's because it's so accessible - there are very few ingredients and those ingredients are readily available. Just about everybody has their own cobbler recipe, usually, it's one that has been passed down from one generation to the next - and I think it's safe to say that PEACH is the undisputed champion of the cobbler world.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO