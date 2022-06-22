ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid jab maker Moderna will build first mRNA factory in UK in £1billion deal to make vaccines for flu and other illnesses to 'futureproof' Britain against pandemics

 3 days ago

Covid jab maker Moderna will open its first vaccine factory in Britain by 2025 as part of a deal thought to be worth £1billion.

The US-based biotech firm became a household name during the pandemic after its mRNA vaccine played a key role in lifting the West out of brutal restrictions.

It has now struck a deal with the UK Government to launch a new vaccine innovation and technology centre in Britain.

Moderna has not revealed how large the facility will be or where it will be built, but reports suggest it could be in Oxford, Cambridge or London.

Construction is due to start later this year with the first jabs expected to be ready by 2025.

The Massachusetts-based company, which is also setting up a factory in Canada, will use its UK site for making variant-proof Covid and flu jabs.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the mRNA technology — which experts hope could also tackle dementia and cancer in the future — had been 'transformational' during the pandemic.

He said the site would allow a rapid response to future pandemics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPtPY_0gIPutfX00
Health Secretary Sajid Javid during his visit to St George's Clinical Research Facility in London following the announcement that the American pharmaceutical giant Moderna are to open a research and manufacturing centre in the UK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgXLh_0gIPutfX00
The new mRNA Innovation and Technology Centre will develop vaccines for a wide range of respiratory diseases, including Covid vaccines that can protect against multiple variants

So far the deal has been agreed in principle and still needs a final sign-off from both Moderna and the Government.

Moderna make more investments into research and development of medicines for other chronic illnesses.

It is currently working with government agency the National Institute for Health Research on a Covid booster jab which could tackle Covid variant Omicron.

Speaking during a visit to St George's Hospital in London today, Mr Javid said: 'I'm thrilled to announce this new partnership between the UK Government and Moderna.'

He added: 'Moderna will be established here in the UK, a global research and development facility with over a billion pounds for investment in this cutting-edge technology, and also a huge manufacturing centre, their largest outside of the US, and so this is a great investment in the UK, and gives huge confidence to our life sciences sector already leading in Europe.'

'But most of all, what this means for me is, for NHS patients, it means that we will have guaranteed access here in the UK, to these cutting edge vaccines and treatments.

'And that's not just for Covid or flu, but also for some of the biggest killers….. and our biggest health problems, cancer, dementia and heart disease.'

Moderna's Covid vaccine used messenger RNA (mRNA), these vaccines teach the body's cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response.

Ministers said a new strategic partnership with the firm will help 'future proof' the UK against future health threats.

The Government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the announcement is 'great news for the UK's R&D activities and future capabilities'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the plan would bring 'supercharged home-grown vaccines right to our shores.'

