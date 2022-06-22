ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Lewandowski, Kounde, Raphinha, Bernardo Silva... they're not coming': Former Barcelona director turns on his old club's attempt to 'sell smoke' with claims of big-money summer buys to rival England's giants while they sit in financial turmoil

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Barcelona director Toni Freixa has slammed his former club's attempts to sell fans 'smoke' as he warned them big-money signings will not arrive at the Nou Camp this summer.

The Catalan giants have been linked to a number of high profile names, including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Bernardo Silva.

However, the LaLiga side's well-documented financial difficulties present an obstacle to getting deals over the line this summer with signings only likely to arrive if the club can offload players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XaCiz_0gIPsucg00
Former Barcelona director Toni Freixa (right) has slammed the club's attempts to sell 'smoke'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SM7rN_0gIPsucg00
Freixa insisted the likes of Robert Lewandowski (left) and Bernardo Silva (right) will not join
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQFtF_0gIPsucg00

Freixa took a swipe at the club's supposed transfer plans on social media as he insisted their summer business was not feasible.

The Catalan lawyer shared a tweet with more than 56,000 followers warning them that the stars Barcelona are supposedly pursuing will not be signed.

He wrote: 'You know that Lewandowski, or Kounde, or Raphinha, or Bernardo Silva will not come? You know, right?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041B4S_0gIPsucg00
The Catalan lawyer shared a tweet warning the star signings will not be signed this summer

Freixa, who was one of the candidates for club president, later backed up his comment on Cadena COPE's El Partidazo as he accused the club of 'shamelessly selling fans smoke'.

'I don't buy the talk of Barcelona's signings,' he said. 'They are blatantly selling smoke. What they say clashes with reality and I have no choice but to warn people that this is not going to happen.

'One could come in case a player is sold. It sells much more to say that Bernardo Silva is coming. If we want to sell the bike, let's sell it, I don't buy it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bV019_0gIPsucg00
Freixa warned fans not to expect Raphinha (left) and Jules Kounde (right) to arrive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hTIt_0gIPsucg00

'I'm going a bit against the tide, what is convenient now at Barcelona is to generate an illusion.'

Freixa's comments were a clear dig at Barcelona president Joan Laporta's management of the club.

Laporta has previously insisted that the Blaugrana will be able to make signings this summer.

'Soon you will have news about the economic levers,' he said via Marca.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iieJ_0gIPsucg00
The lawyer's comments were a clear dig at Barcelona president Joan Laporta's management

'In principle there will be two or three deals done to give us funds, repay the debt and make investments to make our teams more competitive.'

Barcelona's financial issues are well-documented and they are subject to restrictions on spending after breaching their salary cap.

They can only reinvest in their squad a third of what they make through player sales or save in wages.

That's despite members voting last week to free up cash by selling off a portion of the club's television and merchandising rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UX05Y_0gIPsucg00
Barcelona are looking to sell players such as Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong 

As Barcelona look to sell players to finance their summer spending, the club have slapped a £70million price tag on Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.

United would like to pay in the region of £60m for De Jong, with the possibility of a further £5m in add-ons, but Barcelona wish to recoup as much of the £65m they paid Ajax for the player back in 2019.

The Catalans are reportedly blaming LaLiga's unforgiving financial rules for the fee, insisting they have little choice but to place a premium on De Jong.

.

