Alanis Morissette cancels Australian leg of world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill album

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Alanis Morissette has cancelled her Australian tour.

The 48-year-old singer-songwriter advised fans on Wednesday that her shows booked for November in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney would not go ahead because of 'scheduling issues.'

The cancelled concerts were part of a world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Morissette's classic Jagged Little Pill album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2We6tx_0gIPstjx00
Alanis Morissette (pictured) has cancelled her Australian tour

Her management also announced concert cancellations in New Zealand and the Philippines and advised fans would be receiving a refund on their tickets.

Ticket holders to Morissette's shows in Australia received a message from tour promoter Live Nation explaining that the concerts had been cancelled due to 'the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring in 2022'.

The seven-time Grammy winner apologised to concert-goers in the message, telling fans she was crestfallen about the cancelled shows.

'I love you all and will be back as soon as we can. Until then, big hug.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbrvm_0gIPstjx00
Fans received this message from Morissette's management on Wednesday which included a personal apology from the famed seven time Grammy award-winner

This is the second time the singer, famous for her hit Ironic, has cancelled tour dates in Australia in the last two years.

Morissette was scheduled to play in Australia in 2020 but the shows were post-poned and re-scheduled due to COVID.

The singer made headlines last year after she came out against a HBO documentary celebrating her rise to fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CqxM_0gIPstjx00
The cancelled concerts were part of a world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Morissette's classic Jagged Little Pill album. Picture: Morissette on stage in Glasgow this week

Morissette disowned and blasted the feature, called Jagged, as 'salacious' and 'reductive.'

The feature length film focuses on the 1995 release of her groundbreaking third studio album Jagged Little Pill.

But its release comes after Alanis claimed she was 'lulled into a false sense of security' after being approached by director while suffering from post-partum depression during lockdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43t4R5_0gIPstjx00
This is the second time the singer has cancelled tour dates Down Under in the last two years. Picture: Morissette at the height of her fame in 1995

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
