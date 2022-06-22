ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PICTURED: Ryan Giggs is seen out in public for the first time since stepping down as Wales boss... with the Man United legend spotted taking his dog for a walk while he awaits a court date for his alleged assault of ex-girlfriend

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ryan Giggs has been spotted in public for the first time since stepping down as manager of Wales.

The Manchester United legend temporarily left the role after being charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend and Sportsmail revealed his decision to quit the position on Monday evening.

Giggs has been pictured playing with his dog and on the phone less than 48 hours after confirming he was leaving his role.

The 48-year-old – who strenuously denies the charges and who initially stepped down following the allegations in November 2020 - decided to bring closure to the situation following the delay of his court case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVybf_0gIPsiHC00
Ryan Giggs has been spotted for the first time since stepping down as manager of Wales
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0v57_0gIPsiHC00
Giggs appeared to be taking his dog for a walk and was seen busy on the phone on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzdJR_0gIPsiHC00
The Manchester United legend said he did not want his court case to become a distraction

Giggs does not want his situation to act as a distraction as his country prepares for its first appearance in a World Cup finals since 1958.

He remains determined to clear his name, but given proceedings are now unlikely to take place until August, he feels that now is the time for clarification.

Rob Page, who guided Wales to a place at the World Cup in Qatar, has been interim manager since Giggs temporarily stood down and is in talks to take the job on a permanent basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBm8h_0gIPsiHC00
Giggs will not be leading Wales at the World Cup, with Rob Page expected to become the permanent manager

Page said after Wales booked their World Cup spot that his contract had been extended but Giggs's decision ends any uncertainty over his future.

Giggs's trial was adjourned for close to seven months to August 8 following a backlog of cases at Manchester Crown Court.

He is accused of causing his ex actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November 2020 and using coercive behaviour towards her. He has also been accused of assaulting his ex's sister. Giggs denies all the allegations.

In a statement released on Monday, Giggs said: 'After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men’s national team with immediate effect.

'It has been an honour and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTJVy_0gIPsiHC00
Giggs,48, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his case has been delayed 

'As has been well publicised, I have pleaded not guilty to the criminal accusations being heard at Manchester Crown Court.

'Whilst I am confident in our judicial process, I had hoped that the case would have been heard earlier to enable me to resume my managerial responsibilities.

'Through nobody’s fault the case has been delayed.

'I do not want the country’s preparations for the World Cup to be affected, destabilised or jeopardised in any way by the continued interest around this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FugTx_0gIPsiHC00
Giggs finalised the move following the country's qualification for the World Cup under Page

'I have been fortunate enough to have enjoyed some unforgettable moments during my three years in charge of the national team.

'I am proud of my record and will cherish those special times forever.

'It has been a pleasure to work with such well-established, senior professionals, and it has given me immense pride to watch so many young players progress into the national squad and flourish in the proud red colours of our country.

'I am touched and grateful to our passionate supporters for following us all over the world.

'To see nearly 3,000 of our loyal, travelling fans in Baku for the European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan made me appreciate the sacrifices people make to watch our nation play.

'I am sad that we cannot continue this journey together because I believe that this extraordinary group will make the country proud at our first World Cup since 1958.

'I would like to thank the chief executive Noel Mooney, his predecessor Jonathan Ford, the board of the FAW, plus the many people behind the scenes who work tirelessly to help our national team and for the support they have given me during this difficult time in my personal life.

'It is my intention to resume my managerial career at a later date and I look forward to watching our national team alongside you in the stands.

'Finally, I would like to wish the players, the staff and the supporters at the FAW every success at the World Cup and in the future. Thank you and best wishes. Ryan.'

