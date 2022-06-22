ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video: Huntington Beach dog attacked by coyote in own backyard

By ReportWire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntington Beach has had issues with coyotes recently, and new video shows the challenges may not be over yet. A home security camera captured the piercing sounds and gut-wrenching images of a coyote attack on a small dog in Huntington Beach. The attack comes after the city hosted a...

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Orange County captured

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - The coyote that attacked a two-year-old at an Orange County park earlier this week has been captured, according to officials. Back on Tuesday, a coyote attacked a two-year-old at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley around 8:30 p.m. At the time of the attack, officials used a DNA swab from the child's clothes to determine that a coyote was responsible for the attack.
2-year-old girl attacked by coyote in Orange County, California

A coyote attacked a 2-year-old girl in a park in Orange County, California, police said Friday. The child, who was not identified, is recovering from her injuries. The child was in Mile Square Park in the city of Fountain Valley when she was attacked around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a statement.
