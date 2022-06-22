ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Suspect In El Monte Police Murder Had No Violent History

By ReportWire
reportwire.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said the man suspected of killing two El Monte officers did not have a “history of violence.”. The Tuesday update came after Gascón opposers accused Gascón of giving the alleged killer, Justin William Flores, a light sentence for a previous violent...

reportwire.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Officers Respond to Male Stabbed in El Monte

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Man found dead at DoubleTree hotel in Rosemead

Los Angeles County Sheriffs are investigating what led to the death of a man inside a Rosemead hotel. At around 3 p.m. the LA County Sheriffs Department's homicide bureau was called to the DoubleTree Hotel in Rosemead.The hotel is located on Montebello Boulevard, right across the street from the Montebello Town Center and 60 Freeway.Sky9 was over the hotel where there was a large presence of sheriffs at the scene. There is no cause of death at this minute nor if the man was staying at the hotel. The man's identity has not been released at this time. 
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
reportwire.org

LAPD release footage of officer-involved shooting following pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department released footage from an officer-involved shooting in Westlake. The incident began when officers tried to pull over an assault with a deadly weapon suspect near Alvarado and Temple Streets. Jamie Vendivel, 43, did not stop and began to drive away from police until he crashed into another car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
glendaleca.gov

Six Stolen Vehicles Recovered; Nine Arrested

On May 20. 2022 just before 6:00 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Downtown Policing Unit (DPU) contacted a male and female who were observed sleeping in a vehicle parked on the 200 block of S. Central Ave. Officers spoke to the female in the driver’s seat, identified as 31-year-old Camille Stewart of Mission Hills, and male in the passenger’s seat, 34-year-old Christopher Hurley of Mission Hills. In plain sight, the officers observed a torch lighter, baggies, and what appeared to be a makeshift methamphetamine pipe. A search of the vehicle produced a baggie of methamphetamine. During the investigation, officers discovered that Hurley was on probation for vehicle theft and narcotics. Utilizing departmental resources, officers also learned that the vehicle Stewart and Hurley were in had been reported stolen a month prior, and the license plate that was attached to the vehicle belonged to a different vehicle. Stewart was arrested and booked for vehicle theft and possessing controlled substances. Hurley was arrested and booked for vehicle theft.
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#El Monte Police Murder#El Monte Pd Corporal
crimevoice.com

Police: Robbery suspects arrested; one allegedly tried escaping into the ocean

Two suspects have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Huntington Beach park led to one suspect fleeing on foot and the other into the ocean. The suspects, identified as Oscar Muniga (24) of Los Angeles and Angel Uriarte (31) of Compton, were each booked on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and being felons in possession of a firearm.
CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect taken into custody in Lakewood following brief pursuit, standoff

A man wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon was arrested in Lakewood Thursday morning. The original incident reportedly occurred Wednesday, though circumstances were not made immediately clear by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.However, when the suspect was spotted on Thursday, deputies engaged in pursuit at around 10:30 a.m. in Compton. As the suspect fled through the Lakewood area, he crashed his vehicle near Studebaker Road and Airline Avenue, where he fled on foot into what appeared to be an apartment complex. At around 11:00 a.m., the suspect was seen being taken into custody via Sky2 which was over the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LAKEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Bloodhounds help track down escaped inmate in Chino

Two law enforcement bloodhounds helped track down an inmate who escaped Wednesday night from a fire camp near the California Institute for Men prison in Chino. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers reported that 30-year-old Kyle Summers had fled the facility at about 9:45 p.m. Summers, who was incarcerated for felony evading, was last […]
CHINO, CA
CBS LA

Suspect wanted for connection with sale of illegal firearms, pursuit fatally shot by Fontana police

Fontana Police Department officers closed the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Redlands for several hours Tuesday evening as they investigated an officer-involved shooting-turned-pursuit.According to Fontana PD, the shooting occurred before the pursuit while officers were doing a "vehicle check" near Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The vehicle check was revealed to be part of an undercover operation on Wednesday, as officers worked on a case regarding the sale of illegal assault weapons. Both officers approached the suspect's vehicle, reportedly wearing clearly marked police vests, when the suspect behind the wheel drove forward and rammed their unmarked...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Family of 17-year-old, shot and killed in Baldwin Hills while visiting from Mexico, speak out

Authorities on Tuesday announced that they have a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Baldwin Hills over the weekend, a tragic incident that happened in front of the teen's mother. RELATED: 17-year-old boy killed, 23-year-old man wounded in car-to-car shooting in Baldwin HillsThe teenage victim, Angel David Flores Trevino, was visiting the city from Mexico with his family. "Suddenly, a truck pulled up on the left and started shooting," said the victim's father, Jose Flores, through a translator. The family, who was in town for a college graduation, said that the 17-year-old had just applied to medical school in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Boyfriend identified as suspect in double homicide of girlfriend, another man in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Homeless woman charges couple at Hollywood Kinkos

LOS ANGELES - A homeless woman was caught on video chasing a couple through a Kinkos store in Hollywood earlier this week. The interaction happened on Tuesday. The video, provided to FOX 11 by Travis Canby, shows the couple moving around the store, trying to get out of the way of a homeless woman approaching them.
orangecountytribune.com

Coyote attack at Mile Square

A search is on in the Mile Square Park area of Fountain Valley for a coyote who attacked a 2-year-old child. According to the Fountain Valley Police Department, the incident took place on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. near Euclid Street and Stonecress Avenue on the east side of the park.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy