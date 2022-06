I read with interest your June 13th column tracing the origins of Virginia’s Tobacco Commission, which was set up in 1999 to make smart, multi-year investments using about half of Virginia’s multi-billion-dollar settlement with the tobacco industry. As you correctly noted, Virginia stood out among many other states in targeting those once-in-a-generation resources to programs with the stated goal of re-engineering Virginia’s tobacco-dependent economies in Southwest and Southside.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO