Amtrak sets date for second train to Roanoke; more . . .

The Virginia Department of General Services tweeted that Capitol Square had been closed following an incident of vandalism in the area of the Bell Tower, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — A section of Route 760 will be closed for 45 days during the replacement of a bridge on the Roanoke River. The Diuguids Lane bridge, located near the Route 760 intersection with Route 639, also known as West Riverside Drive, at the Salem city limits will be closed for construction beginning July 5. Signs and message boards will be posted before the closure.
Ten years ago, Adam Jones was stuck in traffic on I-40 after going to Raleigh, North Carolina, to buy running shoes. The thought occurred to him then that he couldn’t be the only person in Danville who needed a closer place to buy footwear for outdoor recreation. And the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Bedford County VDOT project is nearing completion. The Route 460 “S” curve realignment project outside Montvale is scheduled to be complete in July. A spokesperson says the project was all about improving safety in the area. Drivers have been able to enjoy...
The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire located at 1468 North Main Street at 9:36 PM. Upon the arrival of E5(3rd Ave.) fire and smoke was visible and units initially had reports from bystanders that someone may be inside the building. Danville Fire Dept. responded with 4 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, and 1 Command unit. Engine crews pulled handlines to begin extinguishment and the ladder crew conducted a search of the building and verified that no one was inside the building. The DFD was assisted on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Dept., Danville Electric, and Danville Utilities. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported of responders. Danville Fire Marshal’s office personnel was also on scene and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
ROANOKE, Va. – The 21st Star City Motor Madness kicked off Friday evening in Roanoke. The big weekend started with Cruise Night on Williamson Road Friday, and on Saturday, there will be a car show in Downtown Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spectators got to Cruise Night...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you’ve driven past the Forest Hills Shopping Center on Linkhorne Drive recently, you may have noticed some changes. The Cocentrix office is completely empty. The company did not go out of business, in fact, according to Harold Thomas, the building manager there; the...
Roanoke, Va. – Police say 9 minutes after midnight police responded to a shooting in downtown Roanoke in the 100 block of Campbell Ave. Detectives say the unidentified victim has non life threatening injuries. Shooting incident is still being investigated. If you have any information contact police.
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hurt in an incident on Williamson Road Friday, according to Roanoke City police. Around 10:20 p.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of Williamson Road for a person who had been shot. Although, when they arrived no victim was found. Police say...
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County authorities say a body was pulled from the James River Saturday evening. The Lynchburg Fire Dept. says the call came in around 7:40 p.m. Lieutenant Steven Bodek with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said when crews arrived they found a man in...
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders from around the New River Valley worked Saturday afternoon to handle a drowning recovery from a local river. Pulaski County Emergency Management reports the recovery happened on the New River along Parrot River Road. Teams worked with resources from Montgomery County and...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating property damage and vandalism early Saturday morning at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center on Old Forest Road. Police were called to the center at 10:40 a.m. Saturday . They report the building had been spray painted with graffiti and...
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford Fire-EMS responded to a structural fire on Wednesday afternoon before calling Fairlawn Fire Department and Pulaski Squad 9 for backup. Radford emergency services were dispatched just before 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Unit 100 arrived at the 900 block of Stockton Street to find a single story house on fire that belonged to a family of four.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia competition is returning to Roanoke. The Berglund Center will host the event June 23 to 25. The competition will be back in Roanoke for its 67th year after taking place in Lynchburg in the past, and being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting at a gathering in Sutherlin with more than 100 people that left eight shot and two in critical condition. The 911 Center in Pittsylvania County received a call at 1:30 a.m. Sunday that rescue and law...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia (BBB) wants to warn customers of a scam that has returned to the southwest and central Virginia. According to the BBB, Appalachian Power (AEP) customers, living in the Roanoke-area, have received emails from a page urging customers to act on a final notice for […]
