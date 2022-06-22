ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former employees say mental health startup Cerebral is putting vulnerable patients at risk

Cover picture for the articleCerebral is the nation’s largest online mental health provider. The two-year-old company exploded during the pandemic thanks to relaxed prescribing regulations and...

CBS News

Former Cerebral employees say company's practices put patients at risk: "It's chaotic. It's confusing. It could be extremely dangerous"

Dr. David Mou believes that Cerebral "saves lives." The startup treats people for conditions such as depression and ADHD, and is the largest online mental health care provider in the world. But last month, the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into Cerebral's prescribing practices. Mou, the company's president...
MedicalXpress

Feelings of detachment predict worse mental health outcomes after trauma

Results from the largest prospective study of its kind indicate that for individuals who experience trauma, the presence of dissociation—a profound feeling of detachment from one's sense of self or surroundings—may indicate a high risk of later developing severe post-traumatic stress, depression, anxiety, physical pain, and social impairment. The research, which was led by investigators at McLean Hospital, is published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
Eater

FDA Says Strawberries From These Areas Are Linked to Multistate Hepatitis Outbreak

Strawberries bought by restaurants and shoppers in the last month or so probably need to go in the trash. On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement encouraging those who purchased organic strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB between March 5 and April 25 to throw out their fruit due to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections. Cases in California, Minnesota, and areas of Canada have been linked to the strawberries so far. The FDA is joined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, plus state and local partners in the investigation.
The Independent

Medicare recipients to see premium cut — but not until 2023

Medicare recipients will get a premium reduction — but not until next year — reflecting what Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Friday was an overestimate in costs of covering an expensive and controversial new Alzheimer's drug.Becerra’s statement said the 2022 premium should be adjusted downward but legal and operational hurdles prevented officials from doing that in the middle of the year. He did not say how much the premium would be adjusted.Medicare Part B premiums jumped by $22 a month, to $170.10, for 2022, in part because of the cost of the drug Aduhelm, which was...
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
