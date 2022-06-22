ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Caldwell City council to vote on recognizing Juneteenth as city holiday

kboi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Caldwell will vote on whether to officially recognize Juneteenth as a holiday....

www.kboi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kboi.com

City of Meridian considers fee increases

Meridian is considering increasing the fees a resident must pay to remove the boot from their car or retrieve their pet from the pound. The car fees were last updated in 2019 and the impound fees in 2013. The Idaho Press reports, for the car fees an increase from $100...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIVI-TV

Roe v. Wade overturned: Idaho's ban to take effect in 30 days, officials react

BOISE, Idaho — The Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, officially triggering Idaho's abortion ban. Idaho is one of nine states with a trigger law that would make abortions illegal. Idaho's trigger law from 2020 will take effect in 30 days and ban all abortions except in the case of rape or incest or to protect the mother's life. Idaho code states anyone who performs an abortion could face two to five years in prison. Gov. Brad Little signed a law in 2020, including a trigger provision, making abortion a crime for the doctor performing the procedure now that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.
IDAHO STATE
kboi.com

Idaho Chooses Life celebrates SCOTUS decision

Idaho Chooses Life Executive Director David Ripley issued a statement this morning in. response to news that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade in its new ruling. Ripley says in the release, “We are overjoyed by the news that the great injustice of Roe has finally been acknowledged by the high court. We have long known that this day would come because America is.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

The Boise school board may look different next year. Meet the teenager who announced their candidacy

BOISE — When Shiva Rajbhandari was summoned to the principal’s office, the Boise High School student was not expecting a reprimand. After repeated attempts by him and other students to convince the district’s board of trustees to craft a plan for clean energy use, the administration scolded Rajbhandari for going around administrative officials, Rajbhandari said. He and his peers had not received a response from the board, he said.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caldwell, ID
Caldwell, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KIVI-TV

Abortions will soon be banned in Idaho. Here's how far you'd have to travel to the nearest Planned Parenthood.

BOISE, Idaho — Today's ruling will have a huge impact on women in states where abortion will become illegal. Abortions will be banned in Idaho in 30 days with exceptions only for rape, incest and to protect the mother's life. For those seeking an abortion but do not fall in those categories, how far would someone have to travel within the region to get care?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Caldwell City Council#Black Americans
KIVI-TV

City of Boise July 4th fireworks: What to know before you go

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise July 4th celebration and firework display will happen this year once again from Ann Morrison Park. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. on July 4, but festivities throughout the park will begin at 6 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be on site, including beer and wine for those 21 and older. Outside food and drink are allowed, but no glass bottles or containers are permitted, and alcoholic beverages are not allowed within 250 feet of the Boise River Greenbelt.
BOISE, ID
kboi.com

City of Boise not changing COVID-19 protocols

Ada and Canyon counties are among the areas where coronavirus is spreading most aggressively and classified as “rapid riser counties” by the CDC. Despite high COVID-19 levels, the City of Boise is NOT changing any protocols at this time. A city representative told CBS 2 news they are...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

The “Great Resignation” comes to health care jobs in Idaho

It was a very 2022 get-together: women who connected on social media, meeting in person for the first time over wine and hors d’oeuvres at a business that teaches computer coding — to talk about what comes next when you leave a career in health care. Although it is well established that Americans rarely stay […] The post The “Great Resignation” comes to health care jobs in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

'Small town' feel? Yes, but Police Chief says Boise has to be prepared for ‘big city’ challenges

In the early afternoon of June 11, a person wishing to remain anonymous called Coeur d’Alene police to say dozens of men had been loading up into a U-Haul in a hotel parking lot, like “a little army.” Before the day was over, news organizations across the nation detailed the arrests of 31 men, each charged with conspiracy to riot at a Coeur d’Alene Pride rally.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Town Named One of the Most Romantic in the Country

Idaho natives will apricate this town getting a chance to shine. First since we are talking about romance check out some of the top date ideas in Idaho. You've landed a date...so, where do you go? Not the movies, you don't have a chance to talk. You don't want to Netflix and Chill, you're trying to get serious with them. So, here are five fantastic first date ideas in Boise, Idaho.
BOISE, ID
nwpb.org

Weighing Their Options: Idaho Women Seek Sterilization, IUDs

[3:43min] In Idaho, some women are looking at these long-term birth control options and sterilization as they approach a future without legal abortion past six weeks. Rachel Sun reports. This piece was originally published on May 24, 2022. This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in...
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

2 join West Valley Medical Center leadership team

West Valley Medical Center has announced additions to its leadership team. Katie Dallas has been promoted to director of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and provider relations at West Valley Medical Center. She joined the HCA Healthcare family (which owns West Valley Medical Center) in 2016 as an employer health educator. Shortly thereafter, Dallas took on ...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy