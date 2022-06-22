ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Moderna Booster Candidate Shows Strong Response Against Omicron Subvariants

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Wednesday that an updated version of its COVID-19 vaccine designed to target the Omicron variant also generated a strong immune response against the fast-spreading Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which have gained a foothold in the U.S. in recent weeks. The updated vaccine, which...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 9

WAKE UP America!
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣Yeah, we’ve heard that before!!!! 🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣 At this point, most Americans have wised up. They’ve read documented reports of serious side effects from the jabs. They’ve learned about the CDC and Fauci’s ‘withholding’ (aka coverup) of data and falsification of stats. They know the jabs don’t prevent infection, that the vaxxed are more likely to spread the virus, and vaxxed individuals are living Petri dishes for viral mutation. Ironically, it’s the vaxxed that are keeping this pandemic rolling along!! But each mutation brings milder symptoms, and wise Americans know the risks of the vaxx exceed the risks of risks of no vaxx. SO, in light of these facts and diminishing boosters - Big Pharma is working on even more ‘vaccines’ to sell to our government?? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
11
David Barz
3d ago

It’s still poison. NEVER trust anything that has to do with government, cdc, fda that are pushing this poison.

Reply(3)
11
Related
Medical Daily

Moderna Signals ‘Turning Point’ In COVID-19 Pandemic With New Booster

A new bivalent booster vaccine from Moderna promises to be a 'turning point' in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as cases continue to rise in the U.S. and abroad. The new booster vaccine dose, announced Wednesday by the pharmaceutical and biotech company, targets the original COVID-19 variant and the new Omicron subvariants currently dominating cases in the U.S. The Omicron strains cause high numbers of daily cases in the U.S. but lower numbers of deaths and hospitalizations.
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

Moderna says new booster strongly targets omicron variants

On Wednesday, Moderna said that its earlier trials show that an updated booster vaccine offers protection against the various omicron variants. Driving the news: This new two-in-one vaccine will target the original coronavirus strain from 2020, as well as omicron and its variants, including BA.4 and BA.5, which have been spreading in the United States in recent months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
US News and World Report

Moderna: Omicron-Specific Booster Shot Generates Strong Response to BA.4, BA.5

Moderna on Wednesday announced that its booster shot designed to target the omicron variant as well as the original coronavirus strain demonstrates a strong immune response against a pair of omicron subvariants that are quickly spreading across the U.S. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. The shot generated...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Burton
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Omicron#Covid
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fauci has COVID: Biden's pandemic tsar, 81, is struck down with virus and claims he has had no recent contact with the president

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who President Joe Biden tapped as his pandemic tsar, has come down with covid. The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that Fauci, 81, tested positive for the virus on a rapid antigen test but has not had any recent contact with the president or any other senior officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Multiple Salad Recalls Were Just Issued

It is a dangerous time for fans of salad, with several high-profile recalls in effect all at once. Between the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other agencies, there are at least four widespread recalls on salad products to be aware of at the time of this writing. Keep these in mind as you plan for summer cookouts and picnics.
FOOD SAFETY
CBS LA

"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fox News

China may be spying on you through your coffee maker, expert says

China may be using software inside smart coffee makers to spy on owners of the devices, according to a report. Internet-connected coffee makers that are made in China are just one of many ways China can gather data, according to American researcher Christopher Balding. Balding released a report specifically on the Kalerm machines manufactured in Jiangsu, China.
TECHNOLOGY
The Atlantic

Long COVID Could Be a ‘Mass Deterioration Event’

In late summer 2021, during the Delta wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation issued a disturbing wake-up call: According to its calculations, more than 11 million Americans were already experiencing long COVID. The academy’s dashboard has been updated daily ever since, and now pegs that number at 25 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH

