BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some pet owners are struggling to keep up with costs as high inflation is hitting their wallets hard, and some of them are having to give up their pets. Animal shelters across the country are seeing more pets being given up because some people now cannot afford to keep them. “We’re seeing more people that need help,” said Bailey Deacon, the Director of Community Engagement at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter or BARCS. But many of the pet owners who go to BARCS are discovering that they don’t want to give up their four-legged friends. “We were really able...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO