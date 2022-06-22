ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

A Quad Cities Serial Dine and Dash Suspect Has Finally Been Caught

By Ryan McCredden
 3 days ago
A suspected serial dine and dasher plaguing numerous Quad Cities restaurants for the last several months was arrested on June 20 after skipping out on the bill of yet another restaurant. Spencer Thomas Streight was charged with fifth-degree theft, which is considered a simple misdemeanor, after he "ran up...

B100

These Are The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Davenport

Since moving here, I've heard a lot of folks talk about how dangerous and crime-ridden Davenport has become. Like every city, there are certain areas of it that aren't the safest places to hang out. Neighborhood Scout ranked Davenport neighborhoods based on things like price and crime rate. If you...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

5 juveniles charged in rollover crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five female juveniles have been charged Thursday with multiple counts of theft after rolling a vehicle at NorthPark mall, according to Davenport Police. Police say the juveniles were fleeing the mall in a stolen vehicle after shoplifting in Von Maur. The driver then ran over a...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

New details in West Burlington pool shooting

West Burlington, IA- New details have emerged regarding the June 14th shooting at the West Burlington Pool. The Hawk Eye reports that the victim, 28-year-old Devontae Richardson told police that he had known the shooter, 30-year-old Terrence Jay Gordon, since childhood. Richardson also accused Gordon of robbing him of $12,000...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Judge killed when bicycle hit by truck; bids over budget for WIU performing arts center; West Burlington pool shooting suspect in custody

A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSHVILLE, IL
Sioux City Journal

Suspect in Moline bridge-path deaths objects to media coverage

The suspect in the double-fatal crash on the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian path in Moline does not want cameras in the courtroom during proceedings related to her case. An attorney for Chhabria Harris, 46, of East Moline, has filed a motion in Rock Island County Circuit Court, objecting to extended media coverage. Media outlets have for more than a decade been permitted to use video and still photography at trial and in pre-trial hearings with the consent of the presiding judge.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Few details available about felony investigation

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday in Jo Daviess County after a report of someone being “shot by some kind of weapon,” according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Few details are available about a felony investigation that began shortly...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Armed IC man arrested at I-380 accident scene

An armed Iowa City man was arrested at the scene of an accident that tied up traffic on Interstate 380 overnight. The accident shut down southbound I-380 between the Penn Street exit and the bridge over Highway 6 just after 2:30am. Responding Johnson County deputies say they observed a 2017 Ford Edge speed toward a stopped police cruiser before squealing its breaks and coming to a stop. A deputy was next to the vehicle directing traffic to detour using the Forveergreen Road exit.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa grain accident results in death

UPDATE: Wednesday, June 22, 2:53 p.m. — At 1:15 p.m., search and rescue personnel located the missing person dead amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo, in Yarmouth, Iowa (24 miles northwest of Burlington). “On behalf of all first responders, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KCCI.com

One person found dead following grain bin collapse in Des Moines County

YARMOUTH, Iowa (KCRG) — The body of an eastern Iowa man has been found following a grain bin collapse on Tuesday morning in Yarmouth, KCRG reports. In a message on their Facebook page, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office announced that they found the body of the missing individual that was caught in the collapsed grain silo on Tuesday.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

American Melody docks in Davenport for first visit of 2022

American Melody, American Cruise Lines’ passenger vessel, will dock along Davenport’s riverfront on Sunday, June 26 for its first visit of 2022. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will welcome guests to River Heritage Park with a ribbon cutting. Passengers will be able to enjoy live music and explore the downtown area. Docking is expected at around […]
DAVENPORT, IA
qctoday.com

Man charged with setting off pipe bomb in Davenport

A Davenport man currently awaiting trial on numerous charges in Scott and Rock Island counties has been charged with allegedly setting off a pipe bomb in a boat in Davenport early Wednesday. Jon Thomas Kucharo, 46, of 1636 W. 12th St. is charged with one count of second-degree arson and...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Knox County deputies have identified the two men who drowned in an Altona pond Saturday afternoon. Steven Dennison, 73, of Altona and Keith Dennison, 67, of Galva were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. According to a media release, officers responded around noon...
ALTONA, IL
superhits106.com

Former Bar Owner Charged With Theft From Patron’s Bank Accounts

A former Jackson County bar owner is accused of creating fraudulent debit charges using checking account information of former bar patrons. 39 year old Carly Browne of Maquoketa was arrested and charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with identity theft exceeding $10,000, a felony. According to reports, Browne owned Perxactly’s Bar in Maquoketa. After she closed the business, the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on personal bank accounts. An investigation revealed that Browne used customers’ checking account and routing numbers to create fraudulent debit transactions and transferred the funds into her personal accounts. Investigators identified 18 victims who had been previous patrons of the bar, and Browne was in possession of 55 checks that had been used by bar patrons and were electronically deposited. Browne attempted over $15,000 in fraudulent charges and was able to get $7,500. Browne will have a court appearance on Friday, June 24th.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Flower shop celebrating 45 years of serving the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport flower shop is celebrating its 45th anniversary on July 1. “Flowers by Jerri” first opened for business on July 1, 1977 inside founder Jerri Munson’s home in Davenport. The first storefront location was opened on 49th and Pine Street in Davenport. Its...
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport, IA
