Abortion rights supporters prepared to fan out across America Saturday for a second day of protest against the Supreme Court's thunderbolt ruling, as state after conservative state moved swiftly to ban the procedure. Dozens of new protests were planned Saturday from coast to coast, a day after demonstrations across the country that were largely peaceful -- although police fired tear gas on protesters in Phoenix, Arizona and police in riot gear moved to disperse a hard core of protesters in downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO