Transient convicted of killing another homeless man in Anaheim – Orange County Register

Eva Ortiz was waiting for her 11-year-old son to get out of karate class on Thursday afternoon in Diamond Bar when a man approached her and asked to pet her dog. Seconds later, the man grabbed the 12-week old Goldendoodle and ran away, jumping into a waiting vehicle and speeding off."I don't understand how people can do that. I don't understand how people can just not think about the consequences that come after," Ortiz said. Eva's husband, Joe Ortiz managed to track down the security video from a gas station at the corner of Palomino Drive and South Diamond Bar Boulevard that...

DIAMOND BAR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO