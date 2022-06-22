ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

25-year-old man dead, 28-year-old Ahmad Yakub in critical condition after a crash in northeast Valley (Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
 3 days ago
Authorities identified 28-year-old Ahmad Yakub as the man who suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle collision that also took the life of a 25-year-old man on Monday night in northeast Valley.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 10:11 p.m. near Lamb Boulevard and Alto Avenue. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2003 Ford Escape was heading north on Lamb while a Kenworth TT semi-truck and trailer was going south on Lamb, preparing for a left turn onto Alto.

At some point of time, the semi-truck drove into the path of Ford, resulting in the collision. The right front passenger in the Ford, a 25-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene by the officials. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

The driver of the semi-truck remained unharmed in the accident. The driver of the Ford, 28-year-old Ahmad Yakub, was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence. No other details are made available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

June 22, 2022

Source: Fox5 KVVU

