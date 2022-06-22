ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Blood-red aurora transforms into 'STEVE' before stargazer's eyes

By Brandon Specktor
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ee78r_0gIPTM9p00
Auroral images taken over New Zealand, showing a red auroral arc (left), the skyglow called STEVE (middle), and a partial arc with green picket fence structures (right).

On March 17, 2015, a blood-red arc of light cut through the sky hundreds of miles above New Zealand. Over the next half hour, an amateur skywatcher observed that arc as it transformed before his eyes into one of Earth's most puzzling atmospheric mysteries — the eerie ribbon of light known as STEVE — newly released images reveal.

STEVE, short for "strong thermal velocity enhancement," is an atmospheric oddity first described in 2018, after amateur aurora chasers saw a narrow stream of gauzy purple light arc across the sky over northern Canada. Scientists who studied the phenomenon soon confirmed that STEVE was not an aurora — the multi-colored glow that appears at high latitudes when solar particles collide with atoms high in Earth's atmosphere. Rather, STEVE was a separate and unique phenomenon that’s "completely unknown" to science.

Unlike the northern lights, which tend to shimmer in broad bands of green, blue or reddish light depending on their altitude, STEVE typically appears as a single ribbon of purplish-white light that stabs straight upward for hundreds of miles. Sometimes it is accompanied by a broken green line of lights nicknamed the "picket fence" phenomenon. Both STEVE and its picket fence friend appear much lower in the sky than a typical aurora does, in a part of the atmosphere known as the subauroral region, where charged solar particles are unlikely to trespass.

Now, new research published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters has linked STEVE to another subauroral structure, known as stable auroral red (SAR) arcs, for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntxas_0gIPTM9p00
The complete set of auroral images taken by a citizen scientist, showing the auroral objects through a range of color filters. (Image credit: Martinis et al.)

In the new study, the authors compared the New Zealand skywatcher's March 2015 footage with contemporaneous satellite observations and data from an all-sky imager at the nearby University of Canterbury Mount John Observatory. Combining these three sources gave the researchers a comprehensive look at STEVE's unexpected appearance that night.

That evening's sky show began with the appearance of a blood-red SAR arc that swooped at least 185 miles (300 kilometers) over Dunedin, New Zealand. Satellite data showed that the arc's appearance coincided with a strong geomagnetic storm — a showering of charged solar particles into Earth's upper atmosphere — that lasted for approximately half an hour.

As the storm subsided, the red arc gradually gave way to the signature mauve streak of STEVE, which slashed through the sky in almost the exact same spot. Just before STEVE faded, the green picket fence structure shimmered into view. According to the researchers, this is the first recorded occurrence of all three structures appearing in the sky together, one after the other — possibly revealing new clues about the formation and evolution of STEVE.

"These phenomena are distinct from auroras, as their optical signatures appear to be triggered by extreme thermal and kinetic energy in Earth's atmosphere, rather than produced by energetic particles raining down into our atmosphere," the researchers wrote in the new study.

Satellite observations of the event suggest that the night's geomagnetic storm may have played a key role in this parade of sky lights.

During the storm, a fast-moving jet of charged particles appeared alongside the red SAR arc, the researchers wrote. Known as subauroral ion drift (SAID), these streams of hot, fast particles typically appear in the sky's subauroral zone during geomagnetic storms. The satellite observations also showed that the stream's heat and speed intensified when STEVE appeared about 30 minutes later.

According to the researchers, a "plausible generation mechanism" for STEVE could be the interaction between these fast-moving ion streams and nitrogen molecules in the subauroral zone; when the charged, hot particles bash against nitrogen molecules, the molecules become excited, emitting mauve light to burn off their extra energy.

The new study illuminates parts of the mysterious phenomenon, but more observations of STEVE — from citizen scientists and professional researchers alike — are needed to further pin down this theory.

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 4

Related
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auroras#Stargazer#Earth#Atmospheric#Blood Red Aurora#Geophysical Res
DIY Photography

Hubble photo shows that Milky Way will collide with Andromeda galaxy. Are we doomed?

NASA has released a Hubble image that’s jaw-dropping and frightening at the same time. It shows our Galaxy, the Milky Way, heading towards a collision with its neighboring Andromeda galaxy. Of course, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but the photo will still make you look in awe and admire the almighty power of our universe.
ASTRONOMY
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Archeologists Unearth 2100-Year-Old Burial of Woman on a Bronze ‘Mermaid Bed’

Experts have discovered an antiquity interment of a woman lying on a bronze mattress, located at the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani. It was built during first century B.C. The Discovery of 2100-Year-Old Burial. The observation tower was somewhere close to the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani and goes all...
SCIENCE
CNET

NASA Rover Spots Surreal 'Spikes' on Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Curiosity rover has a knack for snapping eye-opening pictures of the Gale Crater on Mars. There was the (actually very small) "doorway" recently and then a facelike cliff last year. The latest "wow, look at that" image to come to my attention shows two delicate, gravity-defying formations reaching upward from the dusty Martian surface.
ASTRONOMY
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."
WYOMING STATE
LiveScience

LiveScience

70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy