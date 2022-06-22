ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash shuts down outbound Stevenson Expressway at Central Avenue

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Crash shuts down outbound Stevenson Expressway at Central Avenue 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A crash shut down outbound lanes on the Stevenson Expressway at Central Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl, one person died in the crash when a car hit a semi truck and flipped upside down. The driver was ejected from the car.

Lanes opened shortly after 7 a.m.

Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes.

