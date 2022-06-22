ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman Jim Banks Pushing For Switch From A-10s To F-16s At 122nd Fighter Wing

By Michael McIntyre
WOWO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A change of military aircraft is one step closer to reality at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Fort Wayne Air National Guard. The change will be from A-10’s to F-16’s. Its all part...

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The skies over Fort Wayne is expected to sound a little different in the coming years thanks, in part, to Congressman Jim Banks. Banks, the only Indiana representative on the House Armed Services Committee, says he’s made it a priority to help the 122nd Fighter Wing transition from the A-10 Thunderbolt to F-16 Fighting Falcon.
