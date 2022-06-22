ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Rox Keep on Winning; Now 17-3

By Jay Caldwell
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Eau Claire Express 6-3 Tuesday night to improve to 17-3. The Rox scored single runs in the...

river967.com

Comments / 0

 

More
Related
Thrillist

Find a Taste of New England in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin

I’d wanted to visit the Driftless Area since I first heard of it about a year ago. COVID and its residual fallout limited my wife and I to road trip travel throughout most of the past two years, and that meant researching all the amazing places within driving distance of our Chicago home. We did the Upper Peninsula, dipped our toes into every Great Lake, spent weekends exploring Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville, and pitched a tent everywhere from Starved Rock to the Indiana Dunes.
WISCONSIN STATE
96.7 The River

No Wolf Hunting Season in Minnesota Anytime Soon

The Minnesota DNR released a draft of its wolf management plan last week. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says this it the first update since the initial plan was enacted in 2001. The plan does include options for hunting and trapping if certain benchmarks are met. Schmitt says the wolf population has to exceed 3,000 animals. The current estimate in Minnesota is at 2,700. Schmitt says he doesn't anticipate a wolf hunt anytime soon based on those numbers.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Shopko Optical Acquires Midwest Vision Centers

GREEN BAY, WISC. - Midwest Vision Centers is now part of Shopko Optical. Shopko Optical announced Monday the acquisition of 18 Midwest Vision Centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. St. Cloud has one of each store, both are located on Division Street. Midwest Vision Centers is Shopko Optical's seventh completed...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Cities That Simply Reek, Bad.

North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
WISCONSIN STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
KFIL Radio

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

VIDEO: Be on bear watch around Hudson

The boundaries of wildlife and urban areas are blurring, as Wisconsin’s occupied bear range is expanding, according to the Wisconsin DNR. In Hudson, there have been a number of black bear sightings. These increasingly common encounters during the summer months have been reported near Baer and Willow Lane, south of I-94 near Townsvalley and East Cove Road, the Meadow Ridge neighborhood and near Hudson High School.
HUDSON, WI
96.7 The River

Minnesota Ranked 2nd Best State in America for Road Trips

I grew up in a road trip family. Every summer we would pack into the car and drive to our destination. Some of my favorites were heading down to Iowa for Nascar races, trips to the North Shore, and the big one we did out to Montana. That one was brutal in a car with no AC in mid-June, but we have lots of fond memories from our time in the car out to the mountains and back.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

