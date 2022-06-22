ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Stingers Dominate MoonDogs

By Willmarstingers.com
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers handled business tonight blanking the Mankato MoonDogs, 12-0. The Stingers were able to take advantage of an error-filled effort from the MoonDogs and capitalized on them as they won comfortably. Mankato committed seven errors throughout the game which led to their downfall. Although...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

willmarradio.com

Darrin Ogdahl

Darrin D. Ogdahl, age 51, of Spicer, passed away Wednesday, June 22, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 29, at Vinje Lutheran Church. Interment will be at the Spicer City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at Vinje Lutheran Church and will also continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.comDarrin was born in Willmar, MN on June 12th, 1971. He was the son of Marcia (Lovander) Ogdahl and Daniel Ogdahl. Darrin was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. Darrin was a graduate from New London-Spicer high school where he was active in football, basketball, and baseball. He went on to college at Willmar Community College (Ridgewater) and Southwest State University (SMSU), where he was also active in baseball and made All-Conference team.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident in their 40s succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man hurt in paraglider crash near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) A Minneapolis man is hospitalized after a paraglider accident near Lake Lillian Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 1220 p.m. they received a call that a paraglider had crashed from a height of about 100 feet near the intersection of 225th Avenue and 180th Street Southeast, which is about 5 miles southeast of Lake Lillian. The 59-year-old pilot had just begun his ascent when shifting winds caused the tiny aircraft to crash. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, and his name has not been released.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Trial for Willmar rape suspect moved from June to August

For the second time, the trial for a Willmar rape suspect has been moved into the future. Originally, 19-year-old Davion Powell of Racine Wisconsin was going to stand trial on 5 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct and 2 counts of Theft February 7th, but the trial was moved to June 27th. On Thursday, a settlement conferernce for Powell took place, and it was decided to move his trial back two months to August 22nd. Another settlement conference takes place August 8th.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 1:56AM CDT by NWS

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pope, southern Todd, Stearns, southwestern Morrison and northeastern Kandiyohi Counties through 230 AM CDT... At 154 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Belgrade, or 29 miles north of Willmar, moving east at 80 mph.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Paynesville man hurts leg in motorcycle crash

(Paynesville MN-) Stearns County officials believe alcohol may have played a factor in a motorcycle accident that injured a Paynesville man early Sunday morning. At 1:10 a.m. they got a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries in the 28000 Block of County Road 12 in St. Martin Township. It was reported that the driver may have broken his leg.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Armed standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect getting shot

(St. Michael, MN) – A nearly two-day standoff between police and an armed man in St. Michael is over. Around 8:30 last night (Wednesday), Wright County deputies entered the home where 39-year-old Brandon Gardas was holed up. A gun battle erupted, and Gardas was shot. He was airlifted to a hospital, and his condition is unknown as this hour. The standoff began Tuesday when deputies were called to the house in response to a domestic disturbance. Gardas has active warrants for domestic assault and possession of a firearm as a felon.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
willmarradio.com

COVID-19-related illness claims the life of Renville County resident

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported the COVID-19-related death of a person in Renville County in their early 90s. That was one of 5 deaths reported, along with 1708 additional cases and reinfections of coronavirus. Locally there were 52 reported in Stearns County, 4 in Meeker, 3 in Kandiyohi, Pope and Renville Counties, 2 in Chippewa and zero reported in Swift County.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Two hurt in 4 vehicle pile-up near Bird Island

(Bird Island MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash involving 3 pickups and a car west of Bird Island Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 212 at 370th Street, about 1 mile west of Bird Island. The three pickups were westbound on 212 and the car was eastbound when one of the pickups tried to turn left onto 370th and they collided. A passenger in one of the pickups, 42-year-old Dalmaris Salas of Olivia, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with undisclosed injuries. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Kimberly Bird of Stewart was taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRD ISLAND, MN
willmarradio.com

Officers seize drugs, arrest 3 at Lower Sioux Community

(Morton MN-) Three suspects are under arrest after a drug bust on the Lower Sioux Community Wednesday. The Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville (BLRR) Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the Lower Sioux Community, during which 3 people were arrested for controlled substance crimes including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl in addition to a firearms violations. The investigation is ongoing. The task force members were assisted by the Lower Sioux Police Dept, Redwood County Sheriff's Office and the Redwood Falls Police Dept.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN

