Stingers Dominate MoonDogs

Darrin D. Ogdahl, age 51, of Spicer, passed away Wednesday, June 22, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 29, at Vinje Lutheran Church. Interment will be at the Spicer City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at Vinje Lutheran Church and will also continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.comDarrin was born in Willmar, MN on June 12th, 1971. He was the son of Marcia (Lovander) Ogdahl and Daniel Ogdahl. Darrin was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. Darrin was a graduate from New London-Spicer high school where he was active in football, basketball, and baseball. He went on to college at Willmar Community College (Ridgewater) and Southwest State University (SMSU), where he was also active in baseball and made All-Conference team.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO