Dora and Sanjay Singh have pledged $100,000 to the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation to support global arts, culture and education in Vestavia Hills schools. “Dora and Sanjay have given the gift of sustainability to our school system. We are thankful for their steadfast support and for the enduring legacy of this gift,” foundation Executive Director Tait Stoddard said in a news release. “Current and future Vestavia students are being shaped and empowered by gifts like that of the Singh family, and gifts like this allow the Vestavia Hills school system to remain among the best in the country.”

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO