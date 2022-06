On March 26th, more than 125 relatives and friends representing 12 states and 2 countries came together at the fabulous 800 Congress Event Venue in Austin, TX to witness the wedding of Jacqueline R. Hall to Keith A. Marshall. Jacqueline Hall is the oldest daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John Hall and is a Corporate Attorney at Celanese Corporation. Keith Marshall is the only son of Mary Gray Marshall and the late Lawrence Marshall. He is an Engineering Manager at Abbott Laboratories. The bride’s beautiful white floral gown complimented the groom’s sharp green dinner jacket.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO