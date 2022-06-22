Four people unhurt after small plane crash in Parker County

Cresson (1080 KRLD): Four people are okay after walking away from a small plane crash Tuesday morning in Parker County.

Reports say the single-engine aircraft crash-landed in a pasture near Highway 377 outside of Cresson, about 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Investigators can't yet say why the plane had problems.

The plane had some damage with the propeller bent and both wings smashed. The pilot and three passengers were uninjured.

