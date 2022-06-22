ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Twin Cities Teen Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Valleyfair

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed late Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the 19-year-old from Eden Prairie was attempting a turn onto Valley Park Dr. from westbound...

Related
CBS Minnesota

92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Crash Near Jordan

Jordan, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 92-year-old man is dead and a 60-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says Vernon Rutzen of Robbinsdale was traveling north on County Rd. 79 east of Jordan when he failed to stop for a vehicle traveling west on Hwy. 282 . The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
JORDAN, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Waseca woman suffers minor injuries when UTV catches fire

A Waseca man suffered minor injuries after a UTV caught fire south of Minnesota Lake. Thursday evening just before 7 p.m., Faribault County deputies, along with the Easton Fire Department, responded to a report of a Polaris Ranger 900 on fire near 51347 200th St. Barbara Kunz, 67, was traveling...
WASECA, MN
Bring Me The News

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair

A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Shakopee. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of County Road 101 and Valley Park Drive, near Valley Fair. Authorities say a Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by a 26-year-old Hopkins man,...
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Police Standoff Ends In Gunfire

St Michael, MN (KROC AM News) - A man who held officers at bay while inside a home in St Michael was shot Wednesday night when they went in to end the standoff that dragged on for more than 40 hours. Officers in the central Minnesota town were sent to...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Victim Identified in Fatal Crash Involving Semi Near Albert Lea

Glenville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened south of Albert Lea Monday. 22-year-old Hunter Robertson of Glenville was driving a pick-up truck north on I-35 when the truck was struck by a semi traveling south that blew a tire, lost control, and crossed the median.
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

St Paul Man Hurt In Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 52 south of Zumbrota. The crash happened around 8:00 am near the Highway 60 westbound ramp, where a construction project is underway. The State Patrol crash report says both vehicles were southbound when they collided. One...
ZUMBROTA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
kvrr.com

Camper killed, another injured during Minnesota storms

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. – One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms in central Minnesota. Among the storm damage calls the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received late Monday night was one from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary near Alexandria about 11:400 p.m. The caller reported cries for help coming from the camper on which the tree had fallen.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

