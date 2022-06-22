ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

A Quad Cities Serial Dine and Dash Suspect Has Finally Been Caught

By Ryan McCredden
 3 days ago
A suspected serial dine and dasher plaguing numerous Quad Cities restaurants for the last several months was arrested on June 20 after skipping out on the bill of yet another restaurant. Spencer Thomas Streight was charged with fifth-degree theft, which is considered a simple misdemeanor, after he "ran up...

