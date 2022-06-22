ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Local & Regional Baseball From 6/21/2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost #9 (Milbank) 22 – Out-hit Sisseton 19-2 & put up 12 runings in the 2nd;...

NSU Regional Sports Complex selected as finalist for national award

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Northern State University’s new Regional Sports Complex has been selected as a finalist for a national architectural design award. The Regional Sports Complex, which includes Dacotah Bank Stadium and Koehler Hall of Fame Field, is featured in Athletic Business magazine’s 35th Annual Architectural Showcase.
ABERDEEN, SD
Intersection closed for water valve repair

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Beginning at 9:00am on Monday, June 27th, 2022, the following intersection will be closed to thru traffic for a water valve repair:. Both North/South and East/West traffic will be impacted, motorists are advised to take alternate routes until the work is completed. The intersection is expected to reopen Monday afternoon.
ABERDEEN, SD
City of Aberdeen to spray for mosquitoes on Thursday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen has scheduled a city-wide ground spray for mosquitoes on Thursday, June 23rd between the hours of 9:00 pm and 1:00 am. The adulticiding equipment is noisy and travels at 10 mph. The mosquito control trucks are identified and travel with a flashing yellow light. To ensure spray effectiveness during the spraying operations, the wind must be 15 mph or less and no inclement weather present. Winds higher than 15 mph or inclement weather will result in the spray being suspended until conditions improve.
ABERDEEN, SD
Road closed Friday for water lines work

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Weather permitting, beginning at 7am on Friday, June 24, 2022, the following road will be closed to thru traffic and water will be off for work on water lines:. North State Street between 20th and 22nd Avenue NE. Work is expected to last all day. Motorists are...
ABERDEEN, SD
SD Dept of Health reports 5 new COVID-19 related deaths

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 5 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 2,936. The state had 971 new cases and 732 recoveries, increasing active infections to 2,780. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 65.
