Local & Regional Baseball From 6/21/2022

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen has scheduled a city-wide ground spray for mosquitoes on Thursday, June 23rd between the hours of 9:00 pm and 1:00 am. The adulticiding equipment is noisy and travels at 10 mph. The mosquito control trucks are identified and travel with a flashing yellow light. To ensure spray effectiveness during the spraying operations, the wind must be 15 mph or less and no inclement weather present. Winds higher than 15 mph or inclement weather will result in the spray being suspended until conditions improve.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO