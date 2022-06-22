Prone Cushion ergonomic cushion is designed from the ground up for when you’re lying down

Using the HID SIPS Water Dispensing Lamp, easily fill a glass of water without getting out of bed. Designed to look and function as a table lamp, it has a discreet shape. It’s a pain to fill up your water glass in the middle of the night, and it’s not always easy to remember to fill it before you get in bed. Plus, with this device, you no longer have to get out of bed to quench your thirst. Stop accumulating cups and water bottles on your nightstand, which not only look messy but can also lead to spills. Instead, just plug in the lamp and feed its flexible food-grade tubing into a gallon jug or any standard water bladder. The insulated water dispenser keeps water cold, and the pump remains quiet in use. Furthermore, the LED light has a simple switch. Or you can add on a dimmer option.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO