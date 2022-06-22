NONA LOOP hang-drying system has a compact, detachable & modular design for all spaces

Charge a microwave, a refrigerator, a light bulb, a phone, and other medium-to-large appliances with the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X portable power station. Including a myriad of ports, including 60W USB-C Power Delivery, multiple USB-A ports, regulated 12V, and two 120V AC ports. So it accommodates various devices using its 983 Wh lithium-ion battery. On average, this portable power station charges a smartphone 82 times, a tablet 33 times, and a laptop 20 times. It also charges a microwave for 1 hour, most TVs for 10 hours, and a full-size refrigerator for 15 hours. Moreover, the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X is ideal for workshops, off-grid events, camping, and emergency power in an outage. Finally, use the Sun to power this gadget with the portable solar panels while you’re away from the grid.
