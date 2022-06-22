ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NONA LOOP hang-drying system has a compact, detachable & modular design for all spaces

By Genevieve Healey
 3 days ago
Use the NONA LOOP hang-drying system anywhere you please, from the yard to the balcony to indoors. Its compact size makes it easy to take anywhere with you, and its detachable design allows it to work in a variety of spots. In fact, you can install the wall mounts with stainless...

Gadget Flow

DJI Transmission video solution combines a video receiver, monitor, controller & recorder

Transform your content with the DJI Transmission video solution. It combines a monitor, controller, video receiver, and recorder and is compatible with Ronin-series products and DJI Master Wheels. Moreover, this wireless video solution incorporates O3 Pro video transmission technology and an incredible 20,000-foot on-ground transmission distance. It also supports transmission at 1080p/60 fps. All the while, it has a maximum bitrate of 50 Mbps and live audio monitoring at 16-bit 48 kHz. Furthermore, the DJI Transmission supports triple-band automatic frequency hopping, which automatically scans the electromagnetic environment. Best of all, with a built-in frequency sweeper, it lets you manually select the optimal channel to avoid interference between gadgets. Finally, for a crew with multiple teams—such as lighting and props—you can enable an unlimited number of receivers. This takes shooting awareness and efficiency to new heights.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

LEGO ICONS Galaxy Explorer includes landing legs, opening rear doors & a retractable ramp

Craft realistic features of a spaceship with the LEGO ICONS Galaxy Explorer. It includes the blended delta wing configuration of the original craft. In fact, it has the classic color scheme to replicate the 1979 original. Moreover, this LEGO set comes with 3 retractable landing legs and a retractable ramp to deploy the rover. It even includes opening rear doors. Additionally, this 1,246-piece set’s rear contains the rover compartment along with extra tools. Meanwhile, the cockpit opens to reveal the spaceship’s interior where there are seats for 4 astronauts. It also includes realistic living quarters with 2 beds, computers, and storage space. Overall, suitable for people ages 18 and up, it lets you take your time to build a lifelike spaceship replica on a rainy day.
LEGO
Mental_Floss

You Can Get Top-Rated Bathroom Organizers for as Low as $10 Right Now on Amazon

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Whether you're moving into a new home or are just feeling cramped in your current digs, the right storage solutions can help you make the most out of your space—and take the guesswork out of keeping track of all your essentials. This is especially crucial in bathrooms, where you might not have a ton of room to add new shelves or cabinets that are big enough to hold all your shampoos, conditioners, soaps, cleaning products, and more.
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

Best drones and accessories for your summer photography

Whether you’re backpacking through the Italian Riviera, lounging by the beach in the Bahamas, or just exploring your favorite local park, the best drones and accessories for your summer photography capture your favorite summer memories in stunning height and detail. From lightweight, portable models to professional kits, there’s something for every kind of photographer here.
ELECTRONICS
Lifestyle
Gadget Flow

Pure Flux One hybrid eBike has a 25-mile range and remains lightweight at just 17.5 kg

Switch to the Pure Flux One hybrid eBike for commutes or leisurely rides. Lightweight at just 17.5 kg, it’s comfortable for everyday use. In fact, it boasts a 25-mile range and includes an easily removable battery that reaches an 80% charge in just 3 hours. Moreover, this hybrid eBike features a 250W rear wheel hub motor system with 3 assistance settings (15 km/h, 20 km/h, and 25 km/h). This bike also features a comfortable saddle, ergonomic handlebar grips, and textured brake levers. Above all, it features a Gates carbon Drive chain for low maintenance and minimal cleaning. Meanwhile, it’s built to tackle traffic, serve curbs, and handle rough terrain on your commutes. Overall, it sports an easy-to-ride design; just fit the battery, pedal, and go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
#Nona#Modular Design#Android Apps#Crowdfunding
Gadget Flow

Graypants Chrona ceiling light imitates the phosphorescent envelope found around stars

Light up your home or office space with the Graypants Chrona ceiling light. Boasting stunning pendants in either a horizontal or vertical orientation, this light adds a beautiful glow to any room. In fact, this ceiling light creates a luminous glow by combining spun brass and diffused acrylic. An excellent alternative to dim lamps, it frees up floor space while adding functional lighting. Moreover, the Graypants Chrona includes Dish pendants that cluster together to create stunning constellations. Alternatively, individually hang them to accentuate any space. Overall, thin yet robust, these lights are sure to turn heads. Plus, these lights are available in a diameter ranging from 6″ to 17″. So you can choose a size that blends into your home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Goal Zero Yeti 1000X power station charges medium-to-large appliances in a compact form

Charge a microwave, a refrigerator, a light bulb, a phone, and other medium-to-large appliances with the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X portable power station. Including a myriad of ports, including 60W USB-C Power Delivery, multiple USB-A ports, regulated 12V, and two 120V AC ports. So it accommodates various devices using its 983 Wh lithium-ion battery. On average, this portable power station charges a smartphone 82 times, a tablet 33 times, and a laptop 20 times. It also charges a microwave for 1 hour, most TVs for 10 hours, and a full-size refrigerator for 15 hours. Moreover, the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X is ideal for workshops, off-grid events, camping, and emergency power in an outage. Finally, use the Sun to power this gadget with the portable solar panels while you’re away from the grid.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Traeger Gills Ironwood 885 pellet grill has double-sidewall insulation for even results

Elevate your cooking with the Traeger Gills Ironwood 885 pellet grill. Designed with double-sidewall insulation, it maintains steady heat levels for consistent results. Moreover, this pellet grill includes the Super Smoke mode to ramp up a wood-fired flavor at the press of a button. In fact, it features the Downdraft Exhaust System to keep fresh smoke flowing over your food to deliver the best flavor. The Traeger Gills Ironwood 885 also includes TurboTemp to improve startup time. This also helps the grill temperature to recover quickly after lifting the lid. Furthermore, this grill reaches a maximum temperature of 500°F with easily adjustable 5°F increments. Finally, the D2 controller with a digital display makes setting the grill temperature as easy as switching on an oven.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

PowerStep Bridge arch-supporting insoles have an adaptable design with energize foam

Take care of your feet by using the PowerStep Bridge arch-supporting insoles. They blend comfort and support with their adaptable design. In fact, they provide you with a personalized fit as well as lasting pain relief! Available in 5 sizes for both men and women, they have a trimmable design so you get just the fit you want. Providing flexible and adaptable arch support structure, these insoles adapt to your foot and teach it proper alignment. Overall, this helps relieve and prevent pain for all arch heights. Furthermore, with dual-layer cushioning and PowerStep energize foam, they offer 55% energy return with every step. Great for working, walking, and running, they use slow-recovery memory foam as well as a moisture-wicking mesh top fabric. This helps reduce perspiration, friction, and heat. Finally, stop dealing with pain by using these insoles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones feature a 40 mm driver combined with comfort

Listen to music for up to 38 hours nonstop with the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones. Sporting a wireless design with a high-quality exterior combined with a metallic brand logo plate, you’ll be proud to wear the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX. Moreover, they feature a powerful 40 mm driver paired with AptX and AAC code. So you’ll hear deep, low bass with clear mids and highs. These over-ear headphones also feature ANC technology with 4 built-in microphones that cancel out unwanted background noise. In fact, Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology enhances vocal clarity. Alternatively, switch to Transparency mode to hear approaching vehicles and environmental sounds without pausing your music. Finally, they’re available in 3 colors—beige, blue, and black—and connect to 2 devices simultaneously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Yoto Mini kids’ portable audio player encourages little ones to listen small and dream big

Give little minds the freedom to explore their imaginations with the Yoto Mini kids’ portable audio player. Fun and personal, this gadget requires physical cards to play stories, sleep sounds, white noise, and more. In fact, you can make your own cards to ensure that your child explores their creativity through storytelling. Moreover, this portable audio player, which is suitable for those aged 3+, has Bluetooth support. So you can connect wireless headphones for effortless listening. Best of all, with a Pixel display, it brings audio to life on the screen. Furthermore, it features a 20-hour battery life when disconnected from Wi-Fi, which is great for family outings, flights, and more. Finally, the Yoto Mini has a robust design. This means it can withstand food or toothpaste smears, and you can wipe it down.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

8bitdo Lite SE gaming controller features buttons and joysticks with less resistance

Game with precision and comfort when you have the 8bitdo Lite SE gaming controller. It has buttons and joysticks crafted to create less resistance and greater sensitivity for improved gaming. As a result, it allows you to game for longer with greater flexibility. Moreover, this gaming controller has buttons placed for direct accessibility on the face. And the nonslip matte bottom provides an improved grip to keep it in place while you play. Furthermore, this gadget comes with a motion sensor and vibration mode. The 8bitdo Lite SE also boasts a lightweight, compact form, making it ideal to play games anywhere and everywhere. Finally, this lightweight gaming gadget has an 18-hour battery life and offers both Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Venture Duffel 40L provides easy access to pack with ease without rummaging around

Conveniently pack your personal belongings for a weekend away with the Bellroy Venture Duffel 40L. It features a main zipper that opens ultrawide, enabling you to pack and find things with ease. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Duffel 40L includes 3 carry modes. And the shoulder strap offers 2 mounting positions: over the shoulder and across the back. Best of all, it includes soft-edge handles for comfortable transportation. This backpack also comes with a water-resistant sack to keep dirty, wet garments separate from the rest. Furthermore, it features an external quick-access pocket with a key clip to keep your essentials to hand. Meanwhile, the interior elevated mesh zip pockets allow you to organize your belongings. Overall, it boasts a no-frills design with no excess bells and whistles to withstand daily use and reduce snagging.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Kaizen RFID-safe slim wallet fits up to 10 cards and has a zipless coin compartment

The Kaizen RFID-safe slim wallet makes commuting a breeze with functional right-side RFID protection. Moreover, it fits up to 10 cards, meaning it can hold all your essential ones. Plus, the zipless coin compartment ensures that you can carry change when necessary. In fact, its tuck-in-and-out flap mechanism reduces the thickness that a conventional zipper brings. Crafted with a designated SD card, SIM card, and SIM ejector pin slot, it keeps those tiny items secure on the go. Furthermore, you also get an aluminum travel pen for when you need to jot down notes. Designed with premium Crazy Horse Leather, it measures 6.69″ x 3.94″ when fully open. Moreover, it comes in Graphite Black, Wine, Vintage Brown, and Steel Blue. Its wear-proof cut corners look great after years of use, and the cut-away design improves structural rigidity.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

Petvation AI-powered pet door helps keep your home & pets safe from critters or injuries

Protect your home and your pets with the Petvation AI-powered pet door. It helps you manage who comes in your home and when they do so. Boasting advanced facial recognition technology, it knows when Fido and Fifi arrive—and when not to open for the neighborhood raccoon. In fact, it has 2 sets of high-resolution infrared cameras built right into the slim aluminum alloy door frame. Moreover, the auto-pinch sensor ensures that it never harms any tails or whiskers when your furry friends come and go. Furthermore, this smart gadget connects to an app that you can use to determine which times of day the Petvation should open and close. Not only that, but you can also set which pets have access, track their activity, and open or close the door with a tap. Set curfews, enjoy remote access from anywhere in the world, and receive notifications if you wish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Garmin GHC 50 marine autopilot instrument helps you to navigate on waters with ease

Plot your paradise with the Garmin GHC 50 marine autopilot instrument. It allows you to control your boat with confidence. The Garmin GHC 50 features a 5″ touch screen interface with a bright display for easy navigation with a simple touch. In fact, the display is sleek and has an edge-to-edge glass design. Moreover, this marine autopilot instrument lets you share settings with your Garmin MFDs and bring your integrated system to life. There are also many ways to connect to your autopilot from the Garmin Marine Network to wireless connectivity. Furthermore, its seamless integration aligns perfectly with your GPSMAP chartplotters to create a stunning look that’s easy to follow. Overall, receive all the information you need for your adventures like GPS speed, heading data, remaining distance left, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Nix Mini 2 color sensor matches and identifies over 250,000 colors with a simple scan

Have you ever wanted to identify the exact hue of something? The Nix Mini 2 color sensor easily matches and recognizes more than 250,000 colors of objects with a simple scan. Lightweight and portable, it’s easy to use and provides direct access to colors on the free Nix Toolkit app. You can even retrieve digital color values. Moreover, this color sensor conveniently fits in your pocket and the palm of your hand. And it offers a battery life that lasts up to a month. The Nix Mini 2 also keeps the findings organized in folders. This makes it easier to return to results, and you can conveniently share the shades with clients or family. Finally, it’s compatible with PANTONE, RAL, and NCS.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

