Pittsburgh, PA

Postal Worker Indicted for Stealing Mail

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal mail theft laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. The one-count Indictment named James Ancell, age 29, of the City’s Brighton Heights...

