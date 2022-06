Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21. According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.

KIMBERLING CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO