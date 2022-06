A special legislative session called by Democratic Governor Tony Evers lasted just 10 seconds Wednesday. Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature refused to act. Evers wanted them to repeal the state’s 1849 law that criminalizes abortion. The special session was called in anticipation of the U-S Supreme Court overturning the historic 1973 Roe-versus-Wade ruling on abortion. A group led by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson rallied in the Capitol rotunda at the same time. Atkinson says “Irreparable harm will be caused” if abortion isn’t safe and legal. She adds, “Abortion doesn’t go away” because it becomes unsafe.

