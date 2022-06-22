ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Free Welding Certification Training Offered At SCTCC

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Area residents can get their welding certificate for free. The six to eight week hands-on welding training will provide the...

Nate Kleene
3d ago

wait why put race requirements in it? I get helping out marginalized communities but why not have it open to everyone

