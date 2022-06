The Los Angeles Clippers have just one pick in Thursday night's NBA draft, No. 43 overall in the second round, but that could change as the night progresses. The Athletic's Law Murray wrote: "Do not be surprised if the Clippers wind up adding another pick in this draft, I am told. I do not expect the Clippers to punt the draft altogether, and I do not expect them to move into the first round."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO