PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is partnering with the Antelope Valley Gem and Mineral Club to present free educational and recreational events during the summer. The Club will be on hand at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, 39700 30th St. West, from 5 to 7 p.m., Aug. 13, and at the pavilion next to the playground at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East in Palmdale, from 10 a.m. to noon, July 2 and Sept. 3.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO