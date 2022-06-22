See every adorable dog that's won Westminster Best in Show in the 2000s
The Westminster Dog Show is back, and in 2022, the 146th edition is once again taking place this week at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York instead of in February at Madison Square Garden.
Whatever the time of year or location, the show is always fantastic, and the Best in Show winner is a delight to watch as the pup, its owners and handlers celebrate in front of fans.
As the festivities are set to finish, let’s look back at the winners of Best in Show at Westminster in the 21st century, which have included Bichon Frises, Beagles, Standard Poodles and German Shepherd claiming victory.
© Westminster Kennel Club
© AP Photo/Gregory Bull
© Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
© (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
© (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
© Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
