Joc Pederson brought back his trademark pearl necklace to face the Braves and it's the best

It was a bummer that Joc Pederson didn’t bring back his trademark pearl necklace when he joined the San Francisco Giants this season, after it brought him and the Atlanta Braves so much luck in 2021.

But with the Giants in Atlanta for a series this week — he got his World Series ring on Monday — the pearls are back! And on Tuesday night, he wore them and hit a dinger against his old team.

This is simply the best and should be celebrated as such, even though it’s likely the pearls are going away after the trip to Atlanta. Check it out:

