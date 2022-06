Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin has been serving the youth in our community for over 22 years. Their mission is to impact generational change by empowering youth who are facing the greatest obstacles through relationships with professional mentors, and those mentors are in their lives for 12+ years, no matter what. These relationships help these kids discover their potential and allows them to dream, something some of them may have not been able to do before.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO