INDIANA MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR POSSESSING UNREGISTERED DESTRUCTIVE DEVICES DURING PORTLAND PROTESTS

By melissalogan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore.—An Indiana man was sentenced to federal prison today for repeatedly and intentionally jeopardizing the lives of police officers, destroying public property, and encouraging others to commit violence during protests that occurred in Portland in 2020. Malik Fard Muhammad, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in federal...

Phil Linz
4d ago

peaceful protest??? how ignorant are these writers. the next thing you know he will say his wife got pregnant accidentally from the toilet seat at his neighbors house.

#Sentencing#Portland Police#Downtown Portland#Prison#Oregonians
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations

Portland, Ore. — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Portland Friday evening for demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Our news partner KGW reports two crowds gathered separately near the Multnomah County Justice Center and Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The two groups eventually joined together to an estimated crowd of at least 2,000 people.
