San Diego, CA

San Diego 3, Arizona 2

ESPN
 4 days ago

One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Alcántara in the 10th. 1-ran for Voit in the 8th. 2-ran for Marte in the 11th....

www.espn.com

ESPN

Cubs overcome 5-run deficit to beat Cards 6-5, Flaherty hurt

ST. LOUIS -- — Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning to drive in his third run of the game, and the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday. St. Louis led 5-0 but starter Jack Flaherty left...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Judge, Yankees agree to $19 million deal, avoid hearing

NEW YORK --  Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided an arbitration hearing Friday by agreeing to a $19 million, one-year contract, a deal that leaves the slugger on track to become a free agent after the World Series. Unable to agree to a long-term deal in talks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Diego, CA
Arizona State
San Diego, CA
California Sports
ESPN

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

HBP--Mills (Carlson). Umpires--Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lance Barksdale. T--3:50. A--44,824 (45,494). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
CHICAGO, IL
Rob Drake
ESPN

Umpire Mike Muchlinski leaves Houston Astros-New York Yankees game after foul tip to mask

NEW YORK -- Plate umpire Mike Muchlinski left a game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on Sunday two innings after taking a foul ball off his mask. Houston's Michael Brantley tipped Nestor Cortes' 92 mph fastball straight back into Muchlinski on the second pitch of the game on a hot, sunny day in the Bronx. Muchlinski staggered and was grabbed by catcher Jose Trevino, who helped the umpire steady himself.
HOUSTON, TX
#Umpires#Rbi#Hbp#Espn Com
ESPN

Canelo Alvarez on trilogy bout with rival Gennadiy Golovkin: 'It's personal for me'

LOS ANGELES -- Canelo Alvarez said his upcoming matchup with rival Gennadiy Golovkin is "personal" and it would be "sweet" if he got to send Golovkin into retirement. Alvarez said Friday during a news conference in Hollywood that he does not like Golovkin and believes "GGG," who is beloved by fans, is phony. The two will meet for the third time Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Fight Night at the Joe: Remembering the legendary Colorado Avalanche-Detroit Red Wings brawl of 1997

THE GREATEST RIVALRY in hockey history left quite a mark on the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche. Twenty-five years after the Wings and Avs were locked in a fantastic, relentless and breathtakingly violent winner-take-all battle for NHL supremacy, Avs enforcer Claude Lemieux still likes to point out the prodigious bump on his skull left by Darren McCarty's knee. There's a similar keepsake on Adam Foote's forehead, another one bisecting Patrick Roy's right eyebrow and even a slight indentation remains on Kris Draper's cheek. To this day the scars the two rivals inflicted upon each other serve as a kind of road map to the epic stretch between 1996 and 2002 that resulted in three Stanley Cups for the Wings and two for the Avalanche. "Red Wings - Avalanche was just pure old-school, deep-seated hatred between two teams and two cities," says McCarty, the mercurial forward who became one of the rivalry's iconic figures. "That's what made this whole thing so beautiful: the hate, and what was at stake."
DETROIT, MI

