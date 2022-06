LOS ANGELES -- Canelo Alvarez said his upcoming matchup with rival Gennadiy Golovkin is "personal" and it would be "sweet" if he got to send Golovkin into retirement. Alvarez said Friday during a news conference in Hollywood that he does not like Golovkin and believes "GGG," who is beloved by fans, is phony. The two will meet for the third time Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO