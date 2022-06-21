An elaborate mural display could help revitalize Midvale's downtown
Nearly 20 new murals went up this weekend around downtown Midvale — the latest city to make an entire neighborhood into a giant gallery.
Why it matters: Midvale has big plans for its downtown — not on State Street— but on a short stretch of 700 West, where century-old buildings used to house one of the county's big shopping districts.
- The city is redeveloping its historic "Main Street" neighborhood , which was hopping until around the 1970s, when it became a casualty of the freeway and suburban sprawl.
- The new murals tie into plans to make Midvale's Main Street into an arts district .
Context: The murals are the city's response to other dedicated public art neighborhoods in the county.
- The most elaborate one is in South Salt Lake's "creative industry zone" between 2100 and 2700 South near West Temple , where public art is clustered with breweries, outdoor gear merchants and other businesses.
- Murals have become an increasingly visible part of the valley's art scene in recent years.
Details: The city and ALL CAPS art gallery commissioned 18 of them, which were painted Saturday at the Main Street Mural Festival.
- If you compare the map of new murals in the city to maps of paintings elsewhere in the valley by art groups and other fans , Midvale’s downtown has one of the county's densest collections of public murals.
- They depict everything from city landmarks and natural landscapes to fantasy scenes, abstract shapes and traditional patterns.
Zoom in: Artist Kalani Tonga, who lives in Midvale, painted a nexus of patterns from Pacific island art, including a traditional turtle shell print that Utahns may see as a beehive — and that's OK, she said.
- The patterns "represent growth and coming together and strength and just all of the things I hope for with the revitalization of downtown Midvale," Tonga told Axios. "I wanted it to contribute, in my way, to making that vision come to life."
Erin's thought bubble: Midvale's Main Street is a special window into life on the Wasatch Front before it became a continuous smear of strip malls.
- Just don't spiff it up too much. The existing tattoo parlors and corner shops are crucial to the neighborhood's natural feel.
- The city's planning documents call for support for businesses that are already there.
Tip: When you visit the murals, hit Tacos El Cuñado for a snack and grab a drink at Old Towne Tavern — the unassuming charmer among Salt Lake's classic bars.
- Or visit Food Truck Friday and make a night of it.
