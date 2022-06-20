Multi-phoners‽

I have a Samsung Galaxy S7 (not Edge), running Android v. 8.0.0, and for some reason, I am still seeing my mom's gmail account as the default every time I need to verify my google account on the Verify It's You Google pop-up page (some time ago she asked me to log in as her to check her email when she didn't have her phone with her). I have gone into Settings/Cloud and Accounts/Accounts/ and deleted the account there. I've also gone to Settings/Google and confirmed that only my account is displayed there. But when I need to verify my Google account for anything, and the Verify It's You screen pops up, my mom's email is the default. If I try to switch the account to my account, I get an error message after trying to log in. I'm not sure what else to do to get rid of my mom's account on my phone. Any help is much appreciated!

