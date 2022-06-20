ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-phoners‽

By tadpoles
Android Central
 4 days ago

It will allow better photo results when I'm out being active (in situations that I don't want to expose my S22Us to. It allows reverse wireless charging for those same situations for my better half and son. It will give me more updates for a more secure/feature-rich experience, a better display...

Android Police

Samsung looks nearly ready for beta testers to try Android 13-based One UI 5 on Galaxy S22 phones

Any way you look at it, Samsung is at the top of the game when it comes to smartphone software updates. Not only has the company recently committed to 4 years of major Android updates for its devices, surpassing even Google's own Pixel phones, but it has also done a fairly good job at actually deploying those updates in a timely manner. Anyone who's looking forward to giving Android 13 a shot on their Galaxy phone might be in for an early treat, as Samsung seems to already be working on One UI 5 beta firmware.
Android Police

Samsung's best mid-range tablet is $110 off right now

Samsung's Galaxy S-series tablets are some of the best you can get, but they don't come cheap. The Tab S8 starts at $700 for the 11-inch model, with the super-premium 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra reaching a staggering $1,400 for the highest-end configuration. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, released last year, is a pared down version of Samsung's previous-generation flagship tablets. It keeps a lot of what's great about Samsung's pricier tablets, but makes some key cuts to reach a lower MSRP of $530. Right now, it's even more affordable at just $420.
Android Central

What's a good Virtual Machine to use on android?

It would be absolutely delightful if it has an option for you to select which phone you want it to emulate. So if I selected, let's say a Samsung A22, all the system info that it would show the installed apps would be congruent to that. So the apps would think they are running in a Samsung A22 (instead of the actual phone...let's say OnePlus 9) and there would be no info they would be able to pull that contradicts it. All the device info values would be that of a Samsung A22.
ZDNet

The 5 best portable power banks: Top up your mobile devices

Sometimes there isn't a power outlet conveniently at hand to give our devices a top-up, and that's when the best power banks come in handy. Whether you're trekking in the wilds or strolling between coffee shops, a power bank can make the difference between staying connected or going silent. Here...
Android Central

Cannot completely remove Google account from my phone

I have a Samsung Galaxy S7 (not Edge), running Android v. 8.0.0, and for some reason, I am still seeing my mom's gmail account as the default every time I need to verify my google account on the Verify It's You Google pop-up page (some time ago she asked me to log in as her to check her email when she didn't have her phone with her). I have gone into Settings/Cloud and Accounts/Accounts/ and deleted the account there. I've also gone to Settings/Google and confirmed that only my account is displayed there. But when I need to verify my Google account for anything, and the Verify It's You screen pops up, my mom's email is the default. If I try to switch the account to my account, I get an error message after trying to log in. I'm not sure what else to do to get rid of my mom's account on my phone. Any help is much appreciated!
Android Central

Using a spare phone as a external Bluetooth transceiver

I've got a weird niche problem I'm trying to solve, my Bose QCII refuse to pair to my win7 computer in handsfree headset mode, but I notice it works perfectly for any android phone. Blame Win7's old *** Bluetooth stack or whatever. I'm wondering if I can't just permanent usb...
Digital Trends

Huge ROG Phone 6 leak reveals all about Asus’ gaming flagship

We’ve known for a while that the Asus ROG Phone 6 is coming soon, but some of the finer details — like a full specifications breakdown — have remained unclear. That is until a leak posted to the Chinese blogging site Weibo by user Digital Chat Station detailed everything about the ROG Phone 6.
Android Central

earbud sound quality

From a phone perspective, you'll want to think about the phone’s DAC and the power it puts out to the headphone jack (headphone amp)...if you're using wired earphones. In a budget phone these will be just-average but would be fine for your average earbuds but you might not want to plug Sennheiser HD600s in as they'd be underpowered and you might even hear the lesser DAC.
Android Central

How can I force shut-down my phone when there's a lock pattern and the screen isn't working?

(Semi-urgent, because the dysfunctional phone is currently hogging Bluetooth) For no reason I can figure out, almost my entire screen stopped responding. The screen still displays properly, but I can see a slightly darker area occupying most of it, and this is the area that's mostly or entirely unresponsive. A similar thing happened a few months ago, but that time I was aware of some exposure to moisture which could have caused it.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: America's fastest network is also the best in new 5G and 4G LTE tests

Because speeds are not the only important thing to look at when evaluating a mobile network's overall performance and quality, all the reputable analytics firms conducting frequent such tests and comparisons between Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T have added more and more factors to their research over the last few years to try to provide the most detailed and reliable outlook possible.
CNET

Best Wireless Bluetooth Boom Boxes for 2022: Top Portable Pool and Beach Speakers

Compact mini Bluetooth speakers are great to take with you on the go, but what if you want something with a lot more power that's got some real oomph to its sound? That's where a Bluetooth boom box or wireless "party" speaker comes in -- Bluetooth speakers that aren't exactly compact but do produce big sound and work well both indoors and outdoors. While most of them don't look quite like the boom boxes of yesteryear, they are portable, although they probably aren't going to fit in a backpack unless it's rather roomy.
Android Central

Start A Word with The Third Letter Game.

Lenovo TB2-X30l. When I bought the tablet it could make phone calls. After reset no phone. Why?. Game necessary policy/rodo/consents-need to figure out how to go through this process. By Android Central Question in forum Software Development and Hacking.
CNET

Best True Wireless Sports Earbuds With Ear Hooks

Truth be told, I'm not a huge fan of earbuds with ear hooks that wrap around the top of your ear. It's a design that Beats popularized with its Powerbeats line of earbuds, and it's not for everyone. But many people love these types of wireless sports buds because they add an element of security: While your buds may fall out of your ears, the hooks keep them attached to your head, preventing you from losing them or having them drop to the pavement, which may lead to some damage. That's an important feature, particularly if you wear earbuds while running and biking.
