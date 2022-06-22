ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

By Learfield News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson City, MO) – Missouri’s absentee ballot voting period is now underway. Anyone who’s going to be out of town on August Second can go to their local election authority to request a ballot. Voters who are incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, incarcerated, seeking religious exemptions, or...

Missouri News Headlines Friday, June 24th, 2022

(Columbia, MO) -- Former Missouri First Lady Sheena Chestnut Greitens and her children are receiving death threats, according to her lawyer, after her ex-husband Eric Greitens released his RINO-hunting campaign video. During a court hearing in Columbia Thursday, attorney Helen Wade said her client received a written threat that read, “Wouldn’t it be awful if someone hunted down and killed Eric Greitens and his entire family? Golly, that would be terrible.” Wade said another threat was “too horrible” to read aloud in court, but the Kansas City Star reports that it was a tweet that threatened sexual violence against the former First Lady. She says her client is “scared.” An attorney for Eric Greitens says they saw no evidence of actual death threats, but condemned the comments aimed at Sheena as “vulgar.”
tncontentexchange.com

Local Briefs: Thursday, June 23, 2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Revenue announced last week the closing of the license office in Grant City, 101 W. Third St. The final day of operations will be July 15. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the state department of revenue....
mymoinfo.com

Gas Tax Going Up Next Week In Missouri

(Jefferson City) While President Joe Biden waits to see if Congress will answer his call to suspend the federal gasoline tax, Missouri’s gas tax is set to go up next week. A new law took effect last year in which the state’s gas tax will gradually rise, in order to build and maintain roads and bridges throughout the state.
northwestmoinfo.com

Governor Parson has Less than a Week to Sign Missouri’s Record Breaking Budget

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
KOLR10 News

Counties in Missouri with the most pre-war homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they […]
northwestmoinfo.com

Johnson Endorsed by Missouri Right to Life

Missouri Right to Life released eleven endorsements for state Senate races. The local candidate receiving an endorsement from the pro-life political action committee is Republican Delus Johnson who is running for the District 12 position against Rusty Black of Chillicothe and J. Eggleston of Maysville. Johnson touts himself as the...
kmaland.com

KMAland representatives react to gun bill's passage

(Washington) -- Reaction is mixed from KMAland congressional representatives toward the U.S. Senate's passage of a measure designed to increase gun safety in the country. By a 65-to-33 vote Thursday evening, the Senate approved a bipartisan bill that would incentivize states to pass red flag laws and expand background checks for 18- to 21-year-olds. It also provides for expansion of an existing law that prevents people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun--closing the so-called "boyfriend loophole"--and provides funding for school improvement programs intended to increase attendance and engagement in schools and community learning centers.
939theeagle.com

Truman VA opening brand-new clinic in Camdenton

Columbia’s Truman VA says the new community-based outpatient clinic in Camdenton will increase their capacity to provide leading-edge care at the Lake of the Ozarks. Truman VA officials have traveled from Columbia to the Lake for this (Thursday) morning’s 10 am ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new facility replaces an...
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

Southeastern Missouri was hit by a minor earthquake Friday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.1 earthquake was. reported about 26.4 miles south of Sikeston, and 28.2 miles west of Union City. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is...
kttn.com

Drought conditions expand to cover 29% of the state of Missouri

While year-to-date precipitation in Trenton is nearly one inch below normal, other areas of Missouri are beginning to show some drought-like conditions. The drought monitor map, released on Thursday for conditions as of Tuesday, indicates that 29% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. That figure is up from just 3.66% of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions in the report last week. This includes Lafayette and Saline counties plus small portions of the adjacent counties of Carroll, Ray, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, and Howard.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Governor Parson’s Doesn’t Want HBC Week to go Unrecognized

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

How and when to register to vote in Kansas, Missouri for Aug. 2 primary election

Election season is fast approaching. Both Kansas and Missouri have primary elections in August and the general election in November with big ticket items on the ballot. Kansans will be voting on an amendment that could remove the right to abortion in the state, as well as the primaries for state and U.S. representatives and governor. Missourians will be voting in the primary for a new senator, and other state positions.
KANSAS STATE

