American Horror Stories season 2: release date, cast, plot, everything we know

American Horror Stories season 2 is coming to FX on Hulu this summer with all new anthology–style stories from the brilliantly macabre minds of creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

This spinoff of American Horror Story differs from the juggernaut original franchise in that each episode is its own story, whereas AHS features one to two stories that play out over the course of the season.

Here’s everything we know about American Horror Stories season 2.

American Horror Stories season 2 episode guide

The next new episode of American Horror Stories season 2 will air July 28. As with everything else in the AHS universe, there aren't many details available in advance but according to IMDB the episode is titled "Necro."

The season premiere, titled "The Dollhouse," was a very creepy episode starring AHS alum Denis O'Hare as a twisted dollmaker and Kristine Froseth as a young woman whose job interview goes horribly wrong.

American Horror Stories season 2 episode 1: "The Dollhouse"

Airdate: July 21, 2022

"A job interview goes horribly wrong."

American Horror Stories season 2 episode 2: "Necro"

Airdate: July 28, 2022

American Horror Stories season 2 arrived on July 21. The first season of the series premiered in July as well, so it’s safe to say that American Horror Stories is a summer series while American Horror Story sticks to the fall.

There is currently no release date for the UK.

What is American Horror Stories season 2 about?

One of the hallmarks of the AHS franchise is that you never really know what the new season is about until it arrives. With American Horror Stories , the challenge to decipher the clues is made harder because the show features an anthology format.

Each episode is unique. Some of the episodes are tied together thematically and some of the episodes reference past seasons of the main show. Others are pure standalone stories. The fun part is not knowing what’s coming next, a technique that Murphy and Falchuk have mastered over the years.

Here’s the series synopsis from FX on Hulu:

"American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television.

The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto."

Who is in the American Horror Stories season 2 cast?

The trailer (which you can watch below) features some notable AHS alums including Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Cody Fern, Max Greenfield and Nico Greetham. Newcomers to the second season include Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, Judith Light, Dominique Jackson and Quvenzhané Wallis.

Each episode generally features new characters, whether it’s new actors to the franchise playing brand new characters or franchise alums playing new roles. Some actors might even show up in multiple episodes, as was the case with Aaron Tveit in the first season.

We also learned that cameos from previous seasons of American Horror Story are possible. Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Dylan McDermott and Matt Bomer all showed up in season 1. Memorable locations within the franchise might also show up, as we saw with Murder House. Murder House, which was the focus of American Horror Story’s first season, factored heavily in the first season of Stories .

Is there a trailer for American Horror Stories season 2?

The trailer for American Horror Stories season 2 is as twisted as the teaser images below. While AHS never reveals its secrets, it's clear from the trailer that there is a twisted dollhouse and a game of Bloody Mary in the works for the show's sophomore season.

How to watch American Horror Stories season 2

American Horror Stories season 2 is a FX on Hulu original series, and that means it’s only available to watch if you subscribe to Hulu . You can choose a standalone Hulu subscription, a Hulu with Live TV subscription or you might choose the Disney Plus Bundle , which gives you access to Disney Plus , Hulu and ESPN.

