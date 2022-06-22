Free Welding Certification Training Offered At SCTCC
ST. CLOUD -- Area residents can get their welding certificate for free. The six to eight week hands-on welding training will provide the...1037theloon.com
ST. CLOUD -- Area residents can get their welding certificate for free. The six to eight week hands-on welding training will provide the...1037theloon.com
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0