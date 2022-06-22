Free Welding Certification Training Offered At SCTCC

More than 6,000 jobs are available according to Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says approximately 500 of those jobs are in the construction field. Cruikshank says there are currently limitations for 16 to 18 year old people who'd like to work on construction sites. She says they are looking to local law makers to help them find ways to get young people started in the construction field early because Cruikshank says if the law doesn't allow young people to start until they are 18 they may lose some of that talent to other careers.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO