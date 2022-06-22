ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

By Learfield News
(Orange City, IA) -- A convicted sex offender from Inwood faces a new sexual assault charge. Thirty-three-year-old Justin Van Veldhuizen was arrested on his release from the state corrections system on Thursday, after serving time on an unrelated sexual assault conviction. While incarcerated, a victim came forward, and reported that Van...

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Three Iowa Democrats will be making a pitch to national party leaders today (Thursday), arguing the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses should be first in 2024. National Democrats are hearing applications from 16 states and Puerto Rico seeking to be among the five “early” voting states in the presidential campaign. Members of the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee have made it clear they’re looking for states with diverse populations. State Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo is a member of the Black Caucus in the Iowa House. He says while Iowa’s overall population is nearly 91 percent white, it’s diverse in other ways -- including people with disabilities and people for whom English is a second language.
IOWA STATE
Topgolf Announces They’re Building First Iowa Facility

There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Huh? Iowa Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Shower For HOURS

This has to have been one of the weirdest calls this police department has ever received. I mean, can you imagine? It probably went something like this... 'Uh, yeah, we need your help. We can't get this guy out of the shower.' Police: 'How long's he been in there?' Caller: 'You wouldn't believe it if I told you.'
PLYMOUTH, IN
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kmaland.com

Franken slates southwest Iowa campaign swing

(Shenandoah) -- Iowa's Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate is trying to make inroads into southwest Iowa this weekend. Retired Vice Admiral Mike Franken makes a series of campaign stops in southwest Iowa. In addition to Friday's appearance in Council Bluffs, Franken stops by the Red Oak Public Library Saturday from 1-to-2 p.m., and the Shenandoah Public Library from 4:30-to-6 p.m. Franken defeated two other opponents in this month's Democratic primary, and now faces Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley in the November general elections. Franken tells KMA News the southwest Iowa swing is "due diligence" for his campaign.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Airport Expected Today

The Iowa Supreme Court has announced they will release their decision for Site A Landowners v. South Central Regional Airport Agency today. In January, the court heard oral arguments about litigation involving the validity of a 28E agreement between Mahaska County and the cities of Pella and Oskaloosa over the creation of a regional airport between the two communities.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man that fired air rifle that hit driver ordered to pay more than $1,000

Friday's Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade opens a lot of legal questions around abortion and women's rights in Iowa. Iowa Republicans and Democrats respond to overturning of Roe V. Wade. Updated: 6 hours ago. Both Republicans and Democrats made clear today's ruling sets the stage to make...
KCAU 9 News

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Iowa

A Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion won’t make an immediate change to abortion rights in Iowa – but that could change if Republican lawmakers get their way.
IOWA STATE
Cedar Rapids Couple Wins Nearly $400,000 From Iowa Lottery

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Distance between drought and flood in Iowa is shrinking

IOWA (WHO)– Drought and flood conditions are starting to commingle here in Iowa, and the distance between the two may sometimes only span a couple of counties. In August of 2018, parts of southern Iowa experienced an extreme drought with cities recording precipitation levels more than 6″ below average. Meanwhile, less than 100 miles north […]
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, June 24th, 2022

(Columbia, MO) -- Former Missouri First Lady Sheena Chestnut Greitens and her children are receiving death threats, according to her lawyer, after her ex-husband Eric Greitens released his RINO-hunting campaign video. During a court hearing in Columbia Thursday, attorney Helen Wade said her client received a written threat that read, “Wouldn’t it be awful if someone hunted down and killed Eric Greitens and his entire family? Golly, that would be terrible.” Wade said another threat was “too horrible” to read aloud in court, but the Kansas City Star reports that it was a tweet that threatened sexual violence against the former First Lady. She says her client is “scared.” An attorney for Eric Greitens says they saw no evidence of actual death threats, but condemned the comments aimed at Sheena as “vulgar.”
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Praises SCOTUS Decision Overturning Roe v Wade

DES MOINES, IA – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today in the Dobbs case that overruled Roe vs. Wade. In a statement released following the high court’s ruling, Reynolds said “[t]he Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over…”
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Democrats make pitch to keep Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses

(Washington) -- Iowa faces competition from other states to keep its first-in-the-nation presidential caucus status. Representatives of the Iowa Democratic Party Thursday morning went before the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee, which is considering pitches from other states wanting their primaries or caucuses as the first major test of presidential candidates' strength in 2024. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn says Iowa affords presidential candidates and campaigns a unique opportunity to connect with voters across cities, suburbs, smaller communities and rural agricultural areas in ways that the other states can't. He adds Iowa provides an "inexpensive and accessible playing field" for lesser-known candidates to distinguish themselves.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Mixed reaction to Roe v. Wade ruling among KMAland lawmakers

(Undated) -- Reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade fell generally along party lines in KMAland. By a 6-3 vote, the High Court struck down the 1973 ruling stating abortion bans were unconstitutional. Friday's ruling places abortion laws under individual state control. Several states are expected to outlaw abortions with the Supreme Court's action. Iowa Democrats reacted with anger and dismay toward the ruling in a ZOOM press conference Friday afternoon. Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the participants. Axne says state lawmakers made it clear this year Iowa is on the path to banning abortions.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Dangerous gun amendment on Iowa's November ballot

Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. On June 15, as many as a dozen Kansas City area schools shut down summer classes when a generalized threat was posted on Snapchat. A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with making a terrorist threat.
IOWA STATE

